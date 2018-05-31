Reader Letter: Speed cameras should not be operating during coronavirus lockdown

Speed camera on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2012

This reader is wondering why speed cameras are still operating during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In this time of national crisis, when people are dying and there is virtually no traffic on the roads, why are speed cameras still operating?

Speed cameras are meant to be there to enforce safety in traffic blackspots.

You may also want to watch:

There was a speed camera van in Roughton recently and virtually no traffic on the road.

It is purely a revenue-making device and totally unacceptable in these times.

And no I wasn’t caught speeding, I was walking.

It is a disgrace.

The council and police should be ashamed of themselves!