Reader Letter: Speed cameras should not be operating during coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:55 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 15 April 2020
This reader is wondering why speed cameras are still operating during the coronavirus lockdown.
In this time of national crisis, when people are dying and there is virtually no traffic on the roads, why are speed cameras still operating?
Speed cameras are meant to be there to enforce safety in traffic blackspots.
There was a speed camera van in Roughton recently and virtually no traffic on the road.
It is purely a revenue-making device and totally unacceptable in these times.
And no I wasn’t caught speeding, I was walking.
It is a disgrace.
The council and police should be ashamed of themselves!
