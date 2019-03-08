Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader letter: Shaking windows and continuous noise - military aircraft drills are harming our wellbeing

PUBLISHED: 10:28 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 26 October 2019

A reader has said the noise from military aircraft is impacting their wellbeing. Picture: Ian Burt

A reader has said the noise from military aircraft is impacting their wellbeing. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

One of our readers has written in to express frustration with military aircraft drills and exercises.

Aircraft rules are plane mad.

Can the Ministry of Defence and the USAF do exactly as they like?

Are there no restrictions?

Sometimes we are enduring three, four or more hours of continuous noise from the planes, at times shaking the windows.

You may also want to watch:

Additionally, there is often the smell of burnt fuel in the atmosphere.

This is not an argument about our defence.

Surely they do not have to circle hour after hour over one area - can't they do some of this training on simulators?

Just an hour may be tolerable, but this is not only detrimental to the quality of life but to our hearing and mental and physical wellbeing.

Please can our politicians ask some questions; or are they all totally submissive to the matter?

You can write to us at EDPletters@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Norfolk

The A47 had the most serious and fatal accidents in 2018, making it the most dangerous road in Norfolk. Pictured is a fatal crash in Scarning, in February 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

How charity was ‘duped’ into a £100k contract for second-hand printers

From left to right: Laura Lonergan, Tom Gaskin, Charlie Holmes, Nicole Sears and Phoebe Beard. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Gentle giant’ who ‘loves people’ needs home after weeks at rescue centre

Maddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Norfolk

The A47 had the most serious and fatal accidents in 2018, making it the most dangerous road in Norfolk. Pictured is a fatal crash in Scarning, in February 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

How charity was ‘duped’ into a £100k contract for second-hand printers

From left to right: Laura Lonergan, Tom Gaskin, Charlie Holmes, Nicole Sears and Phoebe Beard. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Odds look terrible. But try telling Farke City have a slim chance of causing United upset

Norwich City have already got the better of one half of Manchester, after an epic 3-2 Premier League win over United's rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This bond between Duncan, the fans and a family club is something special’ - Farke ready for emotional United occasion

Duncan Forbes Picture: Archant Library

Two arrested for drug offences on busy night in town

Seized drugs and cash following arrests in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists