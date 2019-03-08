Reader letter: Shaking windows and continuous noise - military aircraft drills are harming our wellbeing

A reader has said the noise from military aircraft is impacting their wellbeing. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

One of our readers has written in to express frustration with military aircraft drills and exercises.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aircraft rules are plane mad.

Can the Ministry of Defence and the USAF do exactly as they like?

Are there no restrictions?

Sometimes we are enduring three, four or more hours of continuous noise from the planes, at times shaking the windows.

You may also want to watch:

Additionally, there is often the smell of burnt fuel in the atmosphere.

This is not an argument about our defence.

Surely they do not have to circle hour after hour over one area - can't they do some of this training on simulators?

Just an hour may be tolerable, but this is not only detrimental to the quality of life but to our hearing and mental and physical wellbeing.

Please can our politicians ask some questions; or are they all totally submissive to the matter?

You can write to us at EDPletters@archant.co.uk