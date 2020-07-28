See inside Happisburgh Lighthouse

Happisburgh Lighthouse is the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia and the UK’s only independently run lighthouse.

Built in 1790, 2020 marks 30 years since the lighthouse became independent. As navigational technology developed, Trinity House started decommissioning lighthouses, one of them being Happisburgh. The light, which sits 134 feet above sea level and ranges 18 miles, was saved by the local community, who continue to voluntarily upkeep it to this day.

Stephen Burke, Chair of the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse, says: “Due to Covid-19 the lighthouse is closed this summer to public/private visits sadly. We hope to reopen in 2021 when the lighthouse will be 230 years old.”

You can join the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse to help with the costs of upkeep via their website, or donate a one-off payment through their JustGiving page.

Last year, Kate Wolstenholme visited Stephen and Denise Burke at the lighthouse and took a trip up the tower.

