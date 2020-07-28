See inside Happisburgh Lighthouse

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:26 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 28 July 2020

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh Lighthouse is the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia and the UK’s only independently run lighthouse.

Denise Burke is a volunteer who organises all the souvenirs available from the lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeDenise Burke is a volunteer who organises all the souvenirs available from the lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Built in 1790, 2020 marks 30 years since the lighthouse became independent. As navigational technology developed, Trinity House started decommissioning lighthouses, one of them being Happisburgh. The light, which sits 134 feet above sea level and ranges 18 miles, was saved by the local community, who continue to voluntarily upkeep it to this day.

Stephen Burke, Chair of the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse, says: “Due to Covid-19 the lighthouse is closed this summer to public/private visits sadly. We hope to reopen in 2021 when the lighthouse will be 230 years old.”

You can join the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse to help with the costs of upkeep via their website, or donate a one-off payment through their JustGiving page.

Last year, Kate Wolstenholme visited Stephen and Denise Burke at the lighthouse and took a trip up the tower.

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Stephen Burke is the chair of the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse, the volunteers who raise funds for the lighthouse, organise visits and much more. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeStephen Burke is the chair of the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse, the volunteers who raise funds for the lighthouse, organise visits and much more. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Happisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeHappisburgh lighthouse. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I'm asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

