Reader letter: Over-tourism has arrived on Norfolk coast and we need a solution

A view over Brancaster, looking towards Scolt Head Island and the golf club. Picture: Ian Burt

This reader from Brancaster Staithe claims over-tourism has arrived on the Norfolk coast and a solution desperately needs to be found.

After being force fed tourism for years on the premise that it's our only way forward, the weekend has proved precisely the opposite.

It has been gridlock here in Brancaster and Brancaster Staithe, indiscriminate parking on every available square inch, roadside verges, footpaths and pavements, the beach car park full by 10.30am with no answer to the onslaught of visitors.

We don't have any dedicated parking at all for the beach or harbour here in our parish and it's creating so many problems for the folk who live here.

Over-tourism has arrived on the Norfolk coast in huge numbers and nobody seems to recognise it or attempt to try and put in place some sort of strategy for the future, if it's not addressed it's only going to get worse.

Ask any resident, ask the Coasthopper bus drivers or any of the beleaguered emergency services — with the possible exception of the police who seem to have abdicated responsibility for traffic violations and passed it on to the largely ineffective highway department.

The answer will be the same, we've all had enough of the present intolerable situation and we desperately need a solution.