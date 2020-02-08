Opinion

Reader Letter: Time to get rid of the Magdalen Street flyover

Magdalen Street flyover bridge, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

I've heard it tentatively mooted about the removal of the flyover across Magdalen Street, at Anglia Square.

Under the Magdalen Street flyover Credit: Sonya Duncan Under the Magdalen Street flyover Credit: Sonya Duncan

At first I thought it was unthinkable, but after some probing, I think it is a good idea.

Magdalen Street will look whole again opened up, especially when the depressing dark shadows and stark concrete are gone.

Also we will have better visual information of the area, and the extent and scale of the projected new building.

Would it be both sides of Magdalen Street? That would be truly awful.

The traffic on the flyover can be diverted. After all, it went elsewhere before it was built, so the sooner it goes the better. No one likes it anyway.

DIANA RAY, Drayton High Road, Drayton.