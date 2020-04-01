Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

PHOTO ESSAY: A walk along the Pingo Trail

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 April 2020

The prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

Archant 2019

Just off the busy Thetford to Watton road is an inauspicious layby from where you are transported back millions of years to the ice age.

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The pingo trail is a pathway to the past as walkers wind their way through woodland trails that bend around 300 ancient ponds some of which thought to be at least 10,000 years old, they are known as Pingos.

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The pingos were formed As the ice age glaciers retreated, they left hard masses of ice which were covered in soil. As the climate became warmer and the ice melted away, the soil on top formed depressions, leaving a hole filled with water – Pingos.

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The official trail takes in 8 miles of woods and heathland incorporating the manmade Thompson Water and part of Peddars Way. The atmospheric ponds can be found all along the trail some hidden in ancient tree root systems and some out in the open. This area is a magnet for wildlife and hundreds of species of plants.

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

No matter what time of year though, this internationally and ecologically important site is a primeval step back in time.

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

The prehistoic Pingo trail near WattonThe prehistoic Pingo trail near Watton

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

‘You’re my hero’ - Thierry Henry’s message to City starlet Shae Hutchinson

Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, who is in need of a kidney transplant. Pictued in hospital and in action for the Canaries. Picture: Sarah Hutchinson/Paul Chesterton

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Lockdown rules: Call for clearer guidance amid concerns over second-home owners

Aerial view of Cley on the north Norfolk coast, which has many second homes. Picture by: Mike Page
Drive 24