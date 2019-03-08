Search

Nostalgic East: Wroxham

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 March 2019

Wroxham river scene - people enjoying the sunshine pic taken 2nd june 1968

Wroxham river scene - people enjoying the sunshine pic taken 2nd june 1968

Known as the capital of the Broads, there’s much more to Wroxham than just riverboats.

Norwich - Quebec & Wroxham Castle pub mens darts team pic taken 16th feb 1966Norwich - Quebec & Wroxham Castle pub mens darts team pic taken 16th feb 1966

Just seven miles north-east of Norwich by road, the journey by boat is slightly longer at 53 miles due to the need to go via Breydon Water at Great Yarmouth.

The name Wroxham comes from Wroc’s Ham, meaning a place frequented by buzzards.

The area was transformed in Victorian times when an enterprising Norwich carpenter began hiring out boats from Wroxham for the growing  holiday market, which really  took off in the Broads in the  1920s and 30s.

Although the rivers are at their busiest in the summer, boats can be hired all year round, giving you a chance to enjoy the waterways during more tranquil, but equally beautiful, seasons. Shopping is a big draw throughout the year, too, thanks to the well-known Roys of Wroxham complex.

Wroxham players Gondoliers dress rehearsal pic taken 7th may 1969Wroxham players Gondoliers dress rehearsal pic taken 7th may 1969

Our gallery of images shows various aspects of life in Wroxham from years past. We see a young boy making some fluffy Easter friends and also dress rehearsals for a 1969 production of Gondoliers.

Did you know?

The Church of St Mary the Virgin, which stands at the top of a slope above the River Bure, is grade 1 listed, marking it as a building “of exceptional interest”.

Boys with round car at Broadland school - wroxham pic taken 10th may 1976Boys with round car at Broadland school - wroxham pic taken 10th may 1976

Mr Paul Bower starts the engine, the guard, 13 year old Nevill Burgess waves his flag. Five young travellers begin their journey on the 3 1/2 in. gauge railway in the garden.The Barton House Railway at Wroxham was running in aid of the Wroxham ? Restoration fund. pic taken 11th april 1966Mr Paul Bower starts the engine, the guard, 13 year old Nevill Burgess waves his flag. Five young travellers begin their journey on the 3 1/2 in. gauge railway in the garden.The Barton House Railway at Wroxham was running in aid of the Wroxham ? Restoration fund. pic taken 11th april 1966

Blackcurrants processed at Wroxham. Behind the line of strigging machines is a conveyor taking the currants to the vats. pic taken 16th july 1964Blackcurrants processed at Wroxham. Behind the line of strigging machines is a conveyor taking the currants to the vats. pic taken 16th july 1964

18 month old Jonathon Billing from Wroxham enjoying some Easter delights, (chicks) at Junior farm, Wroxham Barns, date unknown18 month old Jonathon Billing from Wroxham enjoying some Easter delights, (chicks) at Junior farm, Wroxham Barns, date unknown

