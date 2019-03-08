Nostalgic East: Wroxham
PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 March 2019
Known as the capital of the Broads, there’s much more to Wroxham than just riverboats.
Just seven miles north-east of Norwich by road, the journey by boat is slightly longer at 53 miles due to the need to go via Breydon Water at Great Yarmouth.
The name Wroxham comes from Wroc’s Ham, meaning a place frequented by buzzards.
The area was transformed in Victorian times when an enterprising Norwich carpenter began hiring out boats from Wroxham for the growing holiday market, which really took off in the Broads in the 1920s and 30s.
Although the rivers are at their busiest in the summer, boats can be hired all year round, giving you a chance to enjoy the waterways during more tranquil, but equally beautiful, seasons. Shopping is a big draw throughout the year, too, thanks to the well-known Roys of Wroxham complex.
Our gallery of images shows various aspects of life in Wroxham from years past. We see a young boy making some fluffy Easter friends and also dress rehearsals for a 1969 production of Gondoliers.
Did you know?
The Church of St Mary the Virgin, which stands at the top of a slope above the River Bure, is grade 1 listed, marking it as a building “of exceptional interest”.