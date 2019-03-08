Nostalgic East: Wells
PUBLISHED: 17:20 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 26 March 2019
Known for its beach, its lifeboat, its harbour, its tourist business and quirky community events, there can’t many people in Norfolk who don’t have a soft spot for Wells-next-the-Sea.
Early in its history Wells became a fishing port, sending its small ships all the way over to Iceland. It was a major importer of coal in the 1500s, supplying the miners of the north east.
There’s plenty to do in Wells. Take a harbour tour, ride on the Wells and Walsingham Light Railway, go to the theatre, visit a gallery, browse the shops, walk on the beach, photograph the beach huts, watch the tide go out, walk an alpaca, or enjoy the markets.
A sea port, Wells’ name comes from the many spring wells that used to rise up through the chalk. Due, largely, to the silting of the area and harbour, the North Sea is now about a mile from the town.
Our selection of images show the beautiful Wells landscape, from the beach to the town centre, as well as the town’s community spirit at a fete in 1977.
Did you know?
When the railway opened in 1857 the town’s name was changed to Wells-on-Sea but in 1956 it was voted to readopt the Wells-next-the-Sea name.