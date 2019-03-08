Search

Advanced search

Nostalgic East: Wells

PUBLISHED: 17:20 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 26 March 2019

Wells - church tower views over the town pic taken 3rd dec 1982

Wells - church tower views over the town pic taken 3rd dec 1982

Known for its beach, its lifeboat, its harbour, its tourist business and quirky community events, there can’t many people in Norfolk who don’t have a soft spot for Wells-next-the-Sea.

Wells swimmers gain lifesaving awards pic taken 1st sept 1982Wells swimmers gain lifesaving awards pic taken 1st sept 1982

Early in its history Wells became a fishing port, sending its small ships all the way over to Iceland. It was a major importer of coal in the 1500s, supplying the miners of the north east.

There’s plenty to do in Wells. Take a harbour tour, ride on the Wells and Walsingham Light Railway, go to the theatre, visit a gallery, browse the shops, walk on the beach, photograph the beach huts, watch the tide go out, walk an alpaca, or enjoy the markets.

A sea port, Wells’ name comes from the many spring wells that used to rise up through the chalk. Due, largely, to the silting of the area and harbour, the North Sea is now about a mile from the town.

Our selection of images show the beautiful Wells landscape, from the beach to the town centre, as well as the town’s community spirit at a fete in 1977.

Wells Licenced V.I.T.S Association cheque presentation pic taken 5th may 1982Wells Licenced V.I.T.S Association cheque presentation pic taken 5th may 1982

Did you know?

When the railway opened in 1857 the town’s name was changed to Wells-on-Sea but in 1956 it was voted to readopt the Wells-next-the-Sea name.

Autumn stroll on Wells Beach pic taken 25th sept 1980Autumn stroll on Wells Beach pic taken 25th sept 1980

Wells carnival fete - youngsters playing ball games pic taken 30th july 1977Wells carnival fete - youngsters playing ball games pic taken 30th july 1977

Wells & District Lifeguard club - First Aid lesson for youngsters pic taken 16th nov 1976Wells & District Lifeguard club - First Aid lesson for youngsters pic taken 16th nov 1976

Wells boys clear Wighton village pond pic taken 18th may 1976Wells boys clear Wighton village pond pic taken 18th may 1976

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Canaries trio named in Championship Team of the Season – but Farke is snubbed as manager

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Three suicide attempts and 27 months on a waiting list’: Brave 15-year-old shares her mental ill health struggle

Members from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk delivered a petition to a meeting of the governing body of NHS North Norfolk's clinical commissioning group (CCG) in Aylsham on Tuesday, March 26. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Opening date announced for new Castle Mall gym

A new gym is set to open in Castle Mall. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fire crew deploys cherry-picker to free stricken bird trapped in chimney

Giant machinery was used by the fire service to rescue a jackdaw stuck in a chimney Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists