Nostalgic East: Swaffham and Watton

PUBLISHED: 17:04 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 26 March 2019

Watton brass band at Heacham fete pic taken 18th august 1967 m5830-20 pic to be used in lets talk sept 2017

Watton brass band at Heacham fete pic taken 18th august 1967 m5830-20 pic to be used in lets talk sept 2017

Separated by a little less than 10 miles, Swaffham and Watton are both agricultural towns with plenty of delights to keep visitors coming back again and again.

Swaffham - Queens guides pic taken 23rd march 1978 m54156-19 pic to be used in lets talk april 2018Swaffham - Queens guides pic taken 23rd march 1978 m54156-19 pic to be used in lets talk april 2018

The surrounding area is filled with open spaces, quiet walks, peaceful lanes, rolling farmland and secretive woods. It’s a natural paradise and perfectly encapsulates everything that’s great about the English countryside.

Watton can be dated back to 1204 when it was granted its market charter and Swaffham can similarly be traced all the way back to the Saxons.

The high streets of both towns are tightly packed with independent stores well worth a poke around alongside charming little cafes and tearooms that are sure to satisfy any palate.

Of course, both have vibrant  and active marketplaces with stallholders sandwiched together, each selling interesting and unique wares.

Wayland manufacturing girls factory at Watton pic taken 20th dec 1966 m4410-4 pic to be used in lets talk dec 2017Wayland manufacturing girls factory at Watton pic taken 20th dec 1966 m4410-4 pic to be used in lets talk dec 2017

It would be false to claim you’ve seen Norfolk without first dedicating a sunny weekend to these two picturesque English market towns.

Our photographers have captured the best of these two towns through the years. We have scenes from Watton of a school play in 1973 and a group of female factory workers in 1966, while from Swaffham we see the busy town centre market in 1986 and a historical vehicle parade in 1992.

Did you know?

Watton secondary modern school - Hansel & Gretal pic taken 28th march 1973 m21279-37 pic to be used in lets talk april 2014Watton secondary modern school - Hansel & Gretal pic taken 28th march 1973 m21279-37 pic to be used in lets talk april 2014

Howard Carter, Egyptologist and discoverer of Tutankhamen’s tomb, grew up in Swaffham; his story is told in the town’s museum.

Watton - Victorian Christmas Market pic taken 7th dec 1985 m13256-23 pic to be used in lets talk jan 2018Watton - Victorian Christmas Market pic taken 7th dec 1985 m13256-23 pic to be used in lets talk jan 2018

Swaffham historical vehicle parade ( clowns ) pic taken 10th may 1992 f5936-13a pic to be used in lets talk june 2018Swaffham historical vehicle parade ( clowns ) pic taken 10th may 1992 f5936-13a pic to be used in lets talk june 2018

Watton - Silver Thread club at Merton Hall - Swaffham pic taken 26th july 1990 d9201-6 pic to be used in lets talk august 2017Watton - Silver Thread club at Merton Hall - Swaffham pic taken 26th july 1990 d9201-6 pic to be used in lets talk august 2017

Swaffham - snow shopping feat pic taken dec 1980 m76734-30a pic to be used in lets talk dec 1980Swaffham - snow shopping feat pic taken dec 1980 m76734-30a pic to be used in lets talk dec 1980

Places - S Buttercross at Swaffham Market Place. Dated April 1984 Photograph C9230 FOA Apr 2016Places - S Buttercross at Swaffham Market Place. Dated April 1984 Photograph C9230 FOA Apr 2016

Places - S Customers throng the traditional market beside the Butter Cross at Swaffham. Dated 24th May 1986 Photograph C2182 JH/LynnPlaces - S Customers throng the traditional market beside the Butter Cross at Swaffham. Dated 24th May 1986 Photograph C2182 JH/Lynn

Swaffham Town Centre. Source: Library Date: 8 Dec 1971Swaffham Town Centre. Source: Library Date: 8 Dec 1971

