Search

Advanced search

Nostalgic East: Drayton and Taverham

PUBLISHED: 15:13 26 March 2019

Scout hut bus at Taverham, 20th April 1968. Photo: Archant Library

Scout hut bus at Taverham, 20th April 1968. Photo: Archant Library

Ideally located between city and country, the linked villages of Drayton and Taverham offer the best of both worlds

Drayton Road, 17 November 1982. Archant LibraryDrayton Road, 17 November 1982. Archant Library

The beauty and peace of natural living alongside the convenience of big city life. Drayton and Taverham give you both.

Drayton can be dated all the way back to Roman times, whereas Traverham can be traced back to the time of Edward the Confessor. Both villages have evolved and grown considerably since then, and have been major parts of the rejuvenation of the Thorpe Marriott area.

The two communities are linked by a particularly green thread. The Marriott’s Way, which is the areas biggest attraction. The nearly 25-mile foot and cycle path is a big attraction to the area.

Taverham is a popular setting  off point for the pathway, with walkers either heading deep into the countryside or inwards to Norwich.

Norfolk and Suffolk gamekeepers' clay pigeon shoot during the Lord Walpole Challenge Cup competition held at Galleons Norfolk shooting grounds at Taverham , 20 April 1967. Photo: Archant LibraryNorfolk and Suffolk gamekeepers' clay pigeon shoot during the Lord Walpole Challenge Cup competition held at Galleons Norfolk shooting grounds at Taverham , 20 April 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Local shops and services in both Drayton and Taverham meet every need, from family-run butchers and bakeries, to farm shops and a huge range of independent, specialist businesses at Taverham’s Fir Covert Road shopping centre.

These pictures show various aspects of life in Drayton and Taverham, from a local Drayton pub in 1983, to a group of Taverham school boys building an organ in 1953. We also see a clay pigeon shooting competition, which is a classic countryside past time.

Did you know?

St. Margaret's Church at Drayton, August 1975. Photo: Archant LibrarySt. Margaret's Church at Drayton, August 1975. Photo: Archant Library

Henry Cator is among the most famous residents of the area. He was a highly decorated soldier in the First World War, and also a well-known and loved Drayton man.

A pub and St Margaret's Church in Drayton, 2 June 1983. Photo: Archant LibraryA pub and St Margaret's Church in Drayton, 2 June 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Children of Drayton make use of the playground facilities in the village centre, 18 April 1973. Photo: Archant LibraryChildren of Drayton make use of the playground facilities in the village centre, 18 April 1973. Photo: Archant Library

One of the mobile pubs photographed in its heyday as the Silver Fox, Taverham, 18 June 1970. Photo: Archant LibraryOne of the mobile pubs photographed in its heyday as the Silver Fox, Taverham, 18 June 1970. Photo: Archant Library

Taverham Hall School pupils build an organ, January 1953. Photo: Archant LibraryTaverham Hall School pupils build an organ, January 1953. Photo: Archant Library

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Farming student Esme, 18, makes history at Paris cattle show

Easton and Otley College student Esme Harrison, from Lakenheath, has claimed the UK's best-ever score in the European Cattle Judging Competition at the Paris Agricultural Show.

‘The sole focus of the group is to keep people out of trouble’ - Sports clubs uniting a coastal community

Tony Norman, 36, who runs Spartans boxing group at Legends Gym in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists