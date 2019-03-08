Nostalgic East: Drayton and Taverham

Scout hut bus at Taverham, 20th April 1968. Photo: Archant Library

Ideally located between city and country, the linked villages of Drayton and Taverham offer the best of both worlds

Drayton Road, 17 November 1982. Archant Library Drayton Road, 17 November 1982. Archant Library

The beauty and peace of natural living alongside the convenience of big city life. Drayton and Taverham give you both.

Drayton can be dated all the way back to Roman times, whereas Traverham can be traced back to the time of Edward the Confessor. Both villages have evolved and grown considerably since then, and have been major parts of the rejuvenation of the Thorpe Marriott area.

The two communities are linked by a particularly green thread. The Marriott’s Way, which is the areas biggest attraction. The nearly 25-mile foot and cycle path is a big attraction to the area.

Taverham is a popular setting off point for the pathway, with walkers either heading deep into the countryside or inwards to Norwich.

Norfolk and Suffolk gamekeepers' clay pigeon shoot during the Lord Walpole Challenge Cup competition held at Galleons Norfolk shooting grounds at Taverham , 20 April 1967. Photo: Archant Library Norfolk and Suffolk gamekeepers' clay pigeon shoot during the Lord Walpole Challenge Cup competition held at Galleons Norfolk shooting grounds at Taverham , 20 April 1967. Photo: Archant Library

Local shops and services in both Drayton and Taverham meet every need, from family-run butchers and bakeries, to farm shops and a huge range of independent, specialist businesses at Taverham’s Fir Covert Road shopping centre.

These pictures show various aspects of life in Drayton and Taverham, from a local Drayton pub in 1983, to a group of Taverham school boys building an organ in 1953. We also see a clay pigeon shooting competition, which is a classic countryside past time.

Did you know?

St. Margaret's Church at Drayton, August 1975. Photo: Archant Library St. Margaret's Church at Drayton, August 1975. Photo: Archant Library

Henry Cator is among the most famous residents of the area. He was a highly decorated soldier in the First World War, and also a well-known and loved Drayton man.

A pub and St Margaret's Church in Drayton, 2 June 1983. Photo: Archant Library A pub and St Margaret's Church in Drayton, 2 June 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Children of Drayton make use of the playground facilities in the village centre, 18 April 1973. Photo: Archant Library Children of Drayton make use of the playground facilities in the village centre, 18 April 1973. Photo: Archant Library

One of the mobile pubs photographed in its heyday as the Silver Fox, Taverham, 18 June 1970. Photo: Archant Library One of the mobile pubs photographed in its heyday as the Silver Fox, Taverham, 18 June 1970. Photo: Archant Library