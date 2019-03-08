Search

Nostalgic East: Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 17:32 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 26 March 2019

Mr George Swain, Norwich photographer, flew over Norwich City F.C.'s ground at Carrow Road many times, but has never been able to get a satisfactory picture owing to industrial haze. On Saturday conditions were different, however, and he secured this striking view while Norwich were losing to Gillingham by two goals to one, dated in the 1950's. Photo: Archant Library

Archant Library

Just a short walk from the train station stands Carrow Road, the home of Norwich City Football Club, one of the cities greatest sources of pride.

Norwich supporters pictured at the semi-final replay in 1959Norwich supporters pictured at the semi-final replay in 1959

The construction began on the stadium in June 1935 after the club’s previous home ‘the nest’ was deemed not fit for purpose by the FA. The name was taken from the street that encloses three sides of the ground.

The stadium’s was described by club officials at the time as ‘the eighth wonder of the world’. The build was completed in a somewhat miraculously timeframe of just over 80 days in order to be ready for the start of the 1937-38 season.

There has of course been a great deal of work done to the stadium since but like much of the city the stadium retains its historic roots in small ways. Including the retaining the Barclay stand name in honour of Evelyn Barclay, the vice-president of Norwich City at the time.

In 1956 the addition of floodlights, at a £9,000 cost, nearly bankrupt the club. However City’s FA Cup success saved the club from financial ruin.

Norwich v Manchester United in January 1959Norwich v Manchester United in January 1959

In the decades following the Ibrox stadium disaster in 1971 much work was done to the stadium to ensure it was up to safety standards and the standing sections were slowly phased out.

The pitch itself has seen great development over the years with £700,000 ploughed into its maintenance in 2004, which included giving the pitch under-soil heating to remove snow and ice from the playing surface.

Carrow Road has seen much change in its over 80 year history but the one thing that has never changed is its importance as a local landmark to the people of Norwich.

Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion, 3-0, 7 November 1979. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich City v West Bromwich Albion, 3-0, 7 November 1979. Picture: Archant Library

NCFC vs Oldham. 17.08.85. Photo: Archant LibraryNCFC vs Oldham. 17.08.85. Photo: Archant Library

NCFC vs Bradford. 25.10.1995. Photo: Archant LibraryNCFC vs Bradford. 25.10.1995. Photo: Archant Library

NCFC 2 vs 4 Arsenal, 14.11.1987NCFC 2 vs 4 Arsenal, 14.11.1987

NCFC v Bristol City (3-2) on 21st December 1974. Photo: Archant LibraryNCFC v Bristol City (3-2) on 21st December 1974. Photo: Archant Library

Norwich City football club v Manchester United - players celebrate a 2-1 win on the 18th feb 1967 m4668-31Norwich City football club v Manchester United - players celebrate a 2-1 win on the 18th feb 1967 m4668-31

The old 'Nest' Norwich football ground. Taken 1928/9 between Coventry and Norwich. A minor fight took place between players - squaring up to each other - fisticuffs and kicking rear portions of their anatomy! Picture: Archant LibraryThe old 'Nest' Norwich football ground. Taken 1928/9 between Coventry and Norwich. A minor fight took place between players - squaring up to each other - fisticuffs and kicking rear portions of their anatomy! Picture: Archant Library

The 'Wall' at NCFC's old ground, The Nest. September 1998. Picture: Archant LibraryThe 'Wall' at NCFC's old ground, The Nest. September 1998. Picture: Archant Library

The target. The map shows how the Germans singled out Thorpe Power Station and the Boulton & Paul aircraft factory. Picture: Archant LibraryThe target. The map shows how the Germans singled out Thorpe Power Station and the Boulton & Paul aircraft factory. Picture: Archant Library

