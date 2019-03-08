Nostalgic East: Attleborough
PUBLISHED: 13:05 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 26 March 2019
Attleborough is a quaint market town ideally located between Norwich and Thetford.
There’s a fascinating history to Attleborough. The town’s historic Griffin Hotel once held prisoners overnight when on their way the Assizes court.
This created huge public interest and led to the creation of the Rogues Fair, which eventually transitioned into the town’s current weekly market.
In this selection of pictures, we see a wide variety of scenes from the town’s past, each capturing a different aspect of life in Attleborough.
Once the biggest employer in town, The Gaymers plant was a producer of fine English cider which was famous throughout the county. The distillery put Attleborough on the map until its eventual close in 1995.
Like many small towns in England, Attleborough has always had a thriving local market, with turkey trading being a local speciality. The town’s market continues to this day.
In the 1960s, Attleborough train station received a ‘face-lift’, which helped to further improve transport links to the town. It gave residents a convenient way to travel across East Anglia and is still well-used today, with regular daily services to Norwich, Cambridge and connecting stations.
We also have an array of pictures of the town centre throughout the 1950s which display how this quaint and picturesque town has changed over the years.
Did you know?
The notorious London gangsters, the Kray twins, came to Attleborough in the 1950s and took over a local hostelry.