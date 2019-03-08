Search

Advanced search

Nostalgic East: Attleborough

PUBLISHED: 13:05 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 26 March 2019

Boys with kites at Attleborough Church, April 2, 1988. Photo: Archant Library

Boys with kites at Attleborough Church, April 2, 1988. Photo: Archant Library

Attleborough is a quaint market town ideally located between Norwich and Thetford.

Attleborough Methodist Church flower festival, 9 August 1969. Photo: Archant LibraryAttleborough Methodist Church flower festival, 9 August 1969. Photo: Archant Library

There’s a fascinating history to Attleborough. The town’s historic Griffin Hotel once held prisoners overnight when on their way the Assizes court.

This created huge public interest and led to the creation of the Rogues Fair, which eventually transitioned into the town’s current weekly market.

In this selection of pictures, we see a wide variety of scenes from the town’s past, each capturing a different aspect of life in Attleborough.

Once the biggest employer in town, The Gaymers plant was a producer of fine English cider which was famous throughout the county. The distillery put Attleborough on the map until its eventual close in 1995.

Gaymers Cider Worksin Attleborough, 30 November 1949. Gaymers Cider Worksin Attleborough, 30 November 1949. "Smiley" Simons on the left and Frank Self on the right. Photo: Archant Library

Like many small towns in England, Attleborough has always had a thriving local market, with turkey trading being a local speciality. The town’s market continues to this day.

In the 1960s, Attleborough train station received a ‘face-lift’, which helped to further improve transport links to the town. It gave residents a convenient way to travel across East Anglia and is still well-used today, with regular daily services to Norwich, Cambridge and connecting stations.

We also have an array of pictures of the town centre throughout the 1950s which display how this quaint and picturesque town has changed over the years.

Attleborough shops which include Smiths, stationers and tobacconists, Astley, and Miriam Cooper, provisions and confectionery in the 1950's. Photo: Archant LibraryAttleborough shops which include Smiths, stationers and tobacconists, Astley, and Miriam Cooper, provisions and confectionery in the 1950's. Photo: Archant Library

Did you know?

The notorious London gangsters, the Kray twins, came to Attleborough in the 1950s and took over a local hostelry.

Attleborough, 15 February 1954 . Photo: Archant LibraryAttleborough, 15 February 1954 . Photo: Archant Library

Attleborough village, 1950s. Photo: Archant LibraryAttleborough village, 1950s. Photo: Archant Library

Attleborough railway station after a recent 'face-lift', November 1969 . Photo: Archant LibraryAttleborough railway station after a recent 'face-lift', November 1969 . Photo: Archant Library

Attleborough Red Cross Cadet Players in 1950 (name of production not known, traders selling wares at a country fair). Mary Lambert pictured in the middle of the photo selling sweet and lollipops. Photo: Archant LibraryAttleborough Red Cross Cadet Players in 1950 (name of production not known, traders selling wares at a country fair). Mary Lambert pictured in the middle of the photo selling sweet and lollipops. Photo: Archant Library

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Former Aviva boss receives £4m payout - despite quitting last year

Aviva will payout a former boss more than £4m. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists