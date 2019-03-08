Nostaglic East: Bungay
PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 26 March 2019
Archant
The idyllic town of Bungay has been enjoyed by Suffolk locals for hundreds of years.
Generations of families have remained in Bungay, taking over family business and trading at the local market. Bungay has seen great change over the years, but its tranquil beauty has remained a constant throughout.
Proving that ‘the beast from the East’ wasn’t just a 21st century problem, we see a snow blanketed Bungay graveyard here in January 1969.
Staying on the winter theme, we also see a crowd of carol singers in the city centre in 1958 and a young child playing with what, at the time, was considered a fairly sophisticated go kart in a toy shop in 1960. Wonder if it ended up on his list to Santa?
The River Waveney, which runs through the heart of the town, has served many functions. Whether it’s kids paddling on a sunny weekend afternoon or a town-wide regatta, it has long been a conduit for community events.
Speaking of community hubs, our photographer also snapped men hard at work removing the grand fireplace during the Flixton Hall refurbishment of 1953.
A shot of the town centre from 1960 complete our look at this market town.
Did you know?
A black dog was incorporated in the Bungay coat of arms after a thunderstorm in 1577, where legend has it a hell hound apparition, widely called Black Shuck, appeared and attacked members of the congregation.