Search

Advanced search

Nostaglic East: Bungay

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 26 March 2019

Bungay Staithe caravan site, c. 1960. The area is now occupied by the Staithe Riverside Centre and car park.

Bungay Staithe caravan site, c. 1960. The area is now occupied by the Staithe Riverside Centre and car park.

Archant

The idyllic town of Bungay has been enjoyed by Suffolk locals for hundreds of years.

Former students of Bungay High visit the current building to help celebrate the 450th anniversary of the school. Bungay High 1962.Former students of Bungay High visit the current building to help celebrate the 450th anniversary of the school. Bungay High 1962.

Generations of families have remained in Bungay, taking over family business and trading at the local market. Bungay has seen great change over the years, but its tranquil beauty has remained a constant throughout.

Proving that ‘the beast from the East’ wasn’t just a 21st century problem, we see a snow blanketed Bungay graveyard here in January 1969.

Staying on the winter theme, we also see a crowd of carol singers in the city centre in 1958 and a young child playing with what, at the time, was considered a fairly sophisticated go kart in a toy shop in 1960. Wonder if it ended up on his list to Santa?

The River Waveney, which runs through the heart of the town, has served many functions. Whether it’s kids paddling on a sunny weekend afternoon or a town-wide regatta, it has long been a conduit for community events.

Bungay town centre covered in snow, 3rd January 1969. Photo: Archant LibraryBungay town centre covered in snow, 3rd January 1969. Photo: Archant Library

Speaking of community hubs, our photographer also snapped men hard at work removing the grand fireplace during the Flixton Hall refurbishment of 1953.

A shot of the town centre from 1960 complete our look at this market town.

Did you know?

Bungay town shopping feature pic taken 20th sept 1960sBungay town shopping feature pic taken 20th sept 1960s

A black dog was incorporated in the Bungay coat of arms after a thunderstorm in 1577, where legend has it a hell hound apparition, widely called Black Shuck, appeared and attacked members of the congregation.

Bungay town shops pic taken 20th sept 1960sBungay town shops pic taken 20th sept 1960s

The Yarmouth pleasure boat S.S. Resolute carrying four Jazz bands and fans, leaves Yarmouth for Norwich, as part of the Riverboat shuffle organised by The Bungay Jazz club. pic taken 15th june 1958The Yarmouth pleasure boat S.S. Resolute carrying four Jazz bands and fans, leaves Yarmouth for Norwich, as part of the Riverboat shuffle organised by The Bungay Jazz club. pic taken 15th june 1958

Christmas carols outside the war memorial and Kings Arms Hotel somewhere in the Beccles and Bungay area, 1958Christmas carols outside the war memorial and Kings Arms Hotel somewhere in the Beccles and Bungay area, 1958

Flixton Hall, Bungay - workmen removing the fireplace during the hall's refurbishment, 1953Flixton Hall, Bungay - workmen removing the fireplace during the hall's refurbishment, 1953

A youngster gets behind the wheel of a top go-kart for a trial run in Spashetts Toy Shop in Bungay. The kart was one of the more sophisticated toys in a very wide range in this shop.A youngster gets behind the wheel of a top go-kart for a trial run in Spashetts Toy Shop in Bungay. The kart was one of the more sophisticated toys in a very wide range in this shop.

Formed in 1947, the Bungay Sea Scouts have served generations of men, women and children in the pristine setting of the boathouse.Formed in 1947, the Bungay Sea Scouts have served generations of men, women and children in the pristine setting of the boathouse.

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

‘The sole focus of the group is to keep people out of trouble’ - Sports clubs uniting a coastal community

Tony Norman, 36, who runs Spartans boxing group at Legends Gym in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The gifts Norfolk mums can be expecting this Mother’s Day

Most Norfolk mums will be receiving gin or flowers this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists