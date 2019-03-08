Nostaglic East: Bungay

Bungay Staithe caravan site, c. 1960. The area is now occupied by the Staithe Riverside Centre and car park. Archant

The idyllic town of Bungay has been enjoyed by Suffolk locals for hundreds of years.

Former students of Bungay High visit the current building to help celebrate the 450th anniversary of the school. Bungay High 1962. Former students of Bungay High visit the current building to help celebrate the 450th anniversary of the school. Bungay High 1962.

Generations of families have remained in Bungay, taking over family business and trading at the local market. Bungay has seen great change over the years, but its tranquil beauty has remained a constant throughout.

Proving that ‘the beast from the East’ wasn’t just a 21st century problem, we see a snow blanketed Bungay graveyard here in January 1969.

Staying on the winter theme, we also see a crowd of carol singers in the city centre in 1958 and a young child playing with what, at the time, was considered a fairly sophisticated go kart in a toy shop in 1960. Wonder if it ended up on his list to Santa?

The River Waveney, which runs through the heart of the town, has served many functions. Whether it’s kids paddling on a sunny weekend afternoon or a town-wide regatta, it has long been a conduit for community events.

Bungay town centre covered in snow, 3rd January 1969. Photo: Archant Library Bungay town centre covered in snow, 3rd January 1969. Photo: Archant Library

Speaking of community hubs, our photographer also snapped men hard at work removing the grand fireplace during the Flixton Hall refurbishment of 1953.

A shot of the town centre from 1960 complete our look at this market town.

Did you know?

Bungay town shopping feature pic taken 20th sept 1960s Bungay town shopping feature pic taken 20th sept 1960s

A black dog was incorporated in the Bungay coat of arms after a thunderstorm in 1577, where legend has it a hell hound apparition, widely called Black Shuck, appeared and attacked members of the congregation.

Bungay town shops pic taken 20th sept 1960s Bungay town shops pic taken 20th sept 1960s

The Yarmouth pleasure boat S.S. Resolute carrying four Jazz bands and fans, leaves Yarmouth for Norwich, as part of the Riverboat shuffle organised by The Bungay Jazz club. pic taken 15th june 1958 The Yarmouth pleasure boat S.S. Resolute carrying four Jazz bands and fans, leaves Yarmouth for Norwich, as part of the Riverboat shuffle organised by The Bungay Jazz club. pic taken 15th june 1958

Christmas carols outside the war memorial and Kings Arms Hotel somewhere in the Beccles and Bungay area, 1958 Christmas carols outside the war memorial and Kings Arms Hotel somewhere in the Beccles and Bungay area, 1958

Flixton Hall, Bungay - workmen removing the fireplace during the hall's refurbishment, 1953 Flixton Hall, Bungay - workmen removing the fireplace during the hall's refurbishment, 1953

A youngster gets behind the wheel of a top go-kart for a trial run in Spashetts Toy Shop in Bungay. The kart was one of the more sophisticated toys in a very wide range in this shop. A youngster gets behind the wheel of a top go-kart for a trial run in Spashetts Toy Shop in Bungay. The kart was one of the more sophisticated toys in a very wide range in this shop.