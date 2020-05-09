Search

Quiz - How much do you know about Norwich over the Water?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 May 2020

What is this building and which famous Norwich architect designed it?

What is this building and which famous Norwich architect designed it?

Our latest quiz includes a trip across the Wensum and some of Norwich’s great medieval and industrial heritage

The Norwich over the Water walking tour is usually led by expert guides from Norwich Tourist Information Centre. Guide Roger Smith has helped put together a series of questions and answers taking in parts of the popular Norwich over the Water tour including Westwick Street, Oak Street and Colegate. For more information about the tours, or a tour leaflet, contact Norwich Tourist Information Centre email tourism@norwich.gov.uk

If you are keen to tackle some more Norwich history have a go at Roger’s two-part bonus question and you could win a prize.

Name the round towered churches within the old city walls; and who was the only Archbishop of Canterbury born in Norwich?

Email your answers to Roger Smith at canaryrog@hotmail.co.uk by May 15 and he will pick two winners who will each receive a pair of tickets for the Norwich over the Water walking tour when it restarts.

And here is some more information about the picture quiz answers:

1 The old Eastern Electricity building in Westwick Street was due to be demolished. In 2006 artist Rory Macbeth painted it with the entire 40,000 words of Utopia by Thomas More. The book, published in 1516, is the story of a perfect island society.

2 The arms of Queen Elizabeth the I, commemorate her visit to Norwich in 1578. This is Gybson’s Pump, on the site of a well which had supplied the parish of St Lawrence since the 13th century. It was given to Alderman Robert Gybson in 1547 providing he piped the water to the street.

3 Bullard’s Brewery chimney stood here from 1868 until it was demolished in 1982. The brewery was taken over by Watneys in the early 1960s and closed later in the decade.

4 The iron foundry of Barnard, Bishop and Barnard was based here. The factory was so large it had a tramway through the middle. In 1844 Charles Barnard invented a wire netting machine - now at the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell.

5 On the south aisle wall of the church of St Michael, or St Miles, Coslany is a fine example of 15th century flushwork where cut white limestone is inlaid with flint. The church is now used by the Lost in Translation Circus company.

6 This is a Victorian drinking fountain built in 1860 outside the church of St George Colegate. Inside the church is the spectacular terracotta tomb of grocer Robert Janny, from 1530, and a memorial to artist John Crome, one of the founding members of the Norwich School of painting, who was buried here in 1821.

7 The Howlett and White shoe factory, renamed Norvic in 1935, was built in the late 1800s, and in the early 20th century was the biggest shoe factory in the country.

8 A chimney tucked away in Singer Court, off Calvert Street, was part of a brush factory in 1870. The building later becoming a clothing factory and is now residential flats.

9 The Octagon Chapel was designed by Thomas Ivory in 1756.

10 The boundary marks were used in the 18th and 19th centuries to establish parish boundaries. This shows the boundary line in Colegate between the parishes of St George’s church and St Clement’s church. St Clement was martyred by being tied to an anchor and cast into the sea to drown – hence the anchor symbol on the parish boundary mark.

The answers to the previous bonus question about thatched buildings within the city walls are:

The Hermitage, Bishopgate.

The Weavers Cottage, Lion and Castle Yard, Timberhill.

The café and shop at 20 Westlegate, which was once the Light Horseman pub and nicknamed the Barking Dickey (laughing donkey in Norfolk dialect.)

Pykerells House, St Mary’s Plain.

The thatched cottage which was previously the Hampshire Hog in St Swithin’s Alley.

The winners were Alan Harper and Alan Robinson who will each receive a pair of tickets to a future walking tour.

