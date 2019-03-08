Opinion

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Upon reading the news about the NDR in the press (November 5) I found I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Apparently there are "lessons to be learned" because the accident rate is high on the Northern Distributor Road.

Talk about shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted!

How many letters have been printed here saying this very thing?

You may also want to watch:

There are two lessons these road planners need to learn.

The first lesson is to try and bear in mind the catastrophic miscalculation of the cost of the "road to nowhere" after their initial budget was overshot by a whopping £60m of our much-needed county funding (nearly a 40pc underestimate).

The second lesson is more important.

If you lay miles of new, smooth, wide, sweeping tarmac you will automatically encourage your average motoring "numpty" to drive like Lewis Hamilton — only without the skills but with the inevitable crashes.

Their casual ineptitude with regard to our safety and our money needs addressing before we let these people get their pencils and paper out to draw any more roads for us.

You can write to us at EDPletters@archant.co.uk