Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

PUBLISHED: 09:30 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 10 November 2019

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Upon reading the news about the NDR in the press (November 5) I found I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

Apparently there are "lessons to be learned" because the accident rate is high on the Northern Distributor Road.

Talk about shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted!

How many letters have been printed here saying this very thing?

You may also want to watch:

There are two lessons these road planners need to learn.

The first lesson is to try and bear in mind the catastrophic miscalculation of the cost of the "road to nowhere" after their initial budget was overshot by a whopping £60m of our much-needed county funding (nearly a 40pc underestimate).

The second lesson is more important.

If you lay miles of new, smooth, wide, sweeping tarmac you will automatically encourage your average motoring "numpty" to drive like Lewis Hamilton — only without the skills but with the inevitable crashes.

Their casual ineptitude with regard to our safety and our money needs addressing before we let these people get their pencils and paper out to draw any more roads for us.

You can write to us at EDPletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

Tearful children miss fireworks after new train breaks down

Passengers boarding a replacement train after a breakdown at Wymondham meant families missed the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich Picture: Darren Holmes

‘Yobs’ in 4x4s wreck infamous Norfolk roundabout

The famous 'chicken roundabout' has been 'destroyed' by an off-road vehicle. Photo: Sharon Cheer

‘I’ll never get over this’: Vegetarian mum bites into chicken in her takeaway curry

Vegetarian Tania Baxter, from Holt, was horrified to find chicken in her curry ordered from Melton Spice in Melton Constable. Picture: Tania Baxter

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

World stage beckons again as Liam Walsh beats Maxi Hughes

Liam Walsh and Maxi Hughes, with their corners, after the clash at York Hall Picture: Chris Lakey

Norfolk’s unsolved murders: can you help police crack these cases?

Police are still hoping to find the information that will close the investigations on several unsolved murders. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Yobs’ in 4x4s wreck infamous Norfolk roundabout

The famous 'chicken roundabout' has been 'destroyed' by an off-road vehicle. Photo: Sharon Cheer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists