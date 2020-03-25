35 Norfolk food and drink businesses who can deliver to your home

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton is offering a delivery service.

Lots of food and drink producers, shops and wholesalers are now offering click and collect and delivery services. Here are the ones we know about so far.

Bullards has developed an eco friendly gin pouch which fits through your letterbox.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, and with supermarkets continuing to experience panic buying, Norfolk’s dedicated food and drink producers are helping to ensure that local people get the items that they need by offering home delivery services, no contact pick ups and more. And more now than ever our local producers need customers to support them too.

We will be updating this list regularly, so if you are a food or drink producer who is doing things a bit differently during the coronavirus outbreak, we’d love to hear from you. Email me.

Accent Fresh

Archer's Butchers can supply meat parcels to vulnerable and self-isolating customers.

Downham Market-based Accent Fresh delivers fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, milk cheese and bread across Norfolk and Suffolk, with £20, £35 and £50 options. Demand is currently very high, but the team is doing its best to get food to local residents in need. Phone 01366 386633 or email homedelivery@accentfresh.co.uk for details.

Norwich Farmshare

Norwich Farmshare, which offers a subscription scheme for vegetable and fruit boxes and free range eggs is in the process of moving its operation to 100% delivery.

norwichfarmshare.co.uk

St Giles Gin

Norwich-based St Giles Gin has created a range of self isolation packs of two bottles of selected gins, plus eight assorted bottles tonic for £75 (postage and packing free).

stgilesgin.com

Harleston Cider Co

Harleston Cider Co is starting a delivery service to the following postcodes: IP20, 21, 22, 23 and NR 15,16 and 35, which is free for orders of cider from the website at or above £25. Any orders below £25 are charged at £5 delivery. Deliveries will be weekly, on a Friday, to a safe place.

They’re also considering opening the cidery for people to collect cider products by arrangement, with a distancing system.

harlestoncider.co.uk

Simply Cake Co

Simply Cake Co’s brownies and slices can be delivered right to your door in letterbox friendly packaging.

simplycakeco.com

Winbirri vineyard

Winbirri vineyard at Surlingham has stepped up the online ordering side of the business and has removed all shipping costs on the wines available on a nationwide deliver.

Winbirri is also currently in the process of linking up with another local business to donate a bulk of its wine to have tuned into hand sanitiser to donate to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Humpty Dumpty Brewery

Humpty Dumpty Brewery’s shop at its Reedham brewery is remaining open from Monday-Saturday 12-5pm as long as it is able or allowed to be or local delivery can be arranged. Bottled beers are from £2 a bottle and draft ale, £2 per pint, is available if people want to bring their own two, four or six pint containers (for example clean milk or fizzy drink bottles). Eight and 17 pint “bag in boxes” are available if pre-ordered. A range of local ciders, gins, wines, preserves and honey, cookies and sauces are available too.

Call the brewery on 01493 701818. humptydumptybrewery.com

Bullards

Bullards has launched its letterbox friendly Eco Pouch refills for contactless at home gin deliveries as they work towards reducing their carbon emissions and becoming plastic free by 2023.

The pouch is super light weight and made from part recycled food grade plastic and part new food grade plastic. It’s 100% recyclable and letterbox friendly meaning that the flat pack gin can be delivered by Royal Mail staff on their usual rounds and contact free.

There is a freepost label attached to the back of the Eco Pouch and Bullards ask that all empty pouches get posted back to them via any Royal Mail post box (no stamp or envelope required) so that they can then ensure all empty pouches are sent to Terracycle UK to be upcycled.

Gin production has currently stopped at the Bullards distillery as they are making hand sanitiser instead.

bullardsspirits.co.uk

Currylicious

Currylicious’s authentic curries and snacks are available to pick-up from their headquarters at Hempton near Fakenham and are available at village shops around the county. Phone 07957 402402 for details.

currylicious.co.uk

Norfolk Beef Company

The Norfolk Beef Company at Booton produces beef boxes from its Hereford cattle and delivers direct to customers.

norfolkbeefcompany.co.uk

Gnaw Chocolate

Norwich-based chocolatiers Gnaw Chocolate are continuing to deliver to stores and are taking online orders.

gnawchocolate.co.uk

Norfolk Raider Cider

Based at White House Farm in Rackheath on the outskirts of Norwich, Norfolk Raider Cider is now delivering to customers all over Norfolk. They will deliver in the east of the county on Tuesdays, the north on Wednesdays, the south on Thursdays and the west on Fridays. The service is available for any order of over £10 and costs a flat rate of £5. Just select the home delivery option on the website.

norfolkraidercider.co.uk

​

Bread Source

Bread Source is offering a 24-hour contactless pick up point at its Norwich bakery unit for NHS and social care staff. Other staple foods including milk, eggs and butter will be available with a 20% discount on presentation of their ID card. They have also launched an online shop allowing all memebers of the community to click and contactless collect from their bakery and are offering a delivery service in Norwich for those in isloation, the elderly and other at risk groups.

The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme to provide bread for those in need is also being rolled out.

bread-source.co.uk

Old Hall Farm

Old Hall Farm farm shop, butchery, deli and takeaway, based just south of Norwich, sells their own raw milk, meat, local veg, dried goods, wine from local vineyards, gin from local distilleries, and much more. Click and collect will soon be available on their website (oldhallfarm.co.uk) and local deliveries are available, with villages grouped together to make delivery runs more efficient. For delivery call 01508 333110 and oldhallfm@gmail.com.

oldhallfarm.co.uk

RocketShip sauces

Coltishall-based artisan hot sauce producer RocketShip Sauces is offering free delivery with the code FDAPR20, which is valid until the end of April.

rocketshipsauces.co.uk

Redwell Brewery

Redwell Brewery in Trowse is doing beer and pizza takeways on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8pm and beer can be ordered via their website.

redwellbrewing.com

Black Cat Coffee

Micro-roastery Black Cat Coffee sells freshly roasted speciality grade coffee roasted by hand at their base near Scarning and are currently offering free delivery within 10 miles of their premises. The option can be selected during check out on their website. They also free nationwide delivery on orders of more than £25, and there is also 15% off coffee using the code TAKE15.

blackcatcoffee.co.uk

Papworth Butchers

Papworth Butchers has introduced social distancing measures and ask that customers pay by contactless in their shops at North Walsham (01692 406234), Fakenham (01328 855039), Sheringham (01263 823189) and Swaffham (01760 724753). They are also doing local daily deliveries in North Walsham, Fakenham and Sheringham and have a limited delivery service in Swaffham.

papworthbutchers.co.uk

Home Farm Gin

Home Farm Gin at Hethersett is selling gin online crafted in small batches in Matilda the copper still and bottled by hand.

homefarmgin.co.uk

Tofurei

Tofurei tofu producers in Norwich is now offering a home delivery service of vegan products across most areas of Norfolk, including ‘bake at home’ versions of the pastries and a selection of our cafe cakes and confectionary normally available from the Pottergate grab and go. They also have One Planet frozen vegan pizza,Tyne Chease and plant-based milk and they hope to be able to add fresh tofu, vegan soysages, burgers and our roulade roast to their product list soon.

tofurei.co.uk

Ronaldo

Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices is offering free home delivery throughout Norfolk. See the menu of flavours at ronaldo-ices.co.uk/home-delivery/

Grain Brewery

With pubs closed, Grain Brewery at Alburgh near Harleston has a brewery full of beer but no pubs to sell it to, so it has turned it into beer collection drive-thru.

Drive in at one end, place your order and pay using contactless payment or cash, then drive to the next door to pick up your beer. Opening times are Thursdays 4-7pm, Fridays 4-7pm and Saturdays noon-4pm.

grainbrewery.co.uk

Staithe Smokehouse

The traditional smokehouse at Brancaster Staithe, which smokes Scottish salmon, kippers, cod and shell-on prawns, now offers a delivery service to the area between Stiffkey, Hunstanton and Fakenham. Deliveries will be from 3pm, seven days a week and a £2 delivery fee will apply. They also stock Yare Valley Oils and Monty’s Mustard. To arrange delivery, email via the form on their website or phone Phil Hartshorne on 07717 702630.

staithesmokehouse.co.uk

Flour and Bean

East Anglian bakery chain Flour and Bean can arrange delivery of a few loaves and rolls to the vulnerable or elderly within a couple of miles of their Dereham, Fakenham and Gorleston branches. Order and pay in the shop or send them a message at info@flourandbean.com they’ll get it on the next available van route and drop it on their doorstep.

flourandbean.com

Javabean

Speciality coffee roasters Javabean, based at Scottow,are still fulfilling online orders and are looking to offer isolated customers heavily discounted coffee in order to make sure everyone has enough coffee to keep them going, especially as cafes are now all closed!).

They are also manufacturing hand sanitiser from raw ingredients and plan to offer it to local customers at a reasonable price so that anyone who needs it but can’t get any will have some, with plans to limit quantities so there’s more to go around for everyone.

javabean.co.uk

Archer’s Butchers

Norwich-based Archer’s Butchers is sending out meat parcels to locals who are self isolating and the vulnerable (phone 01603 434253).

They have also helped out the local soup kitchen for the homeless which has not been able to get any meat from the supermarkets.

archersbutchers.com

Green Farm Coffee

If you order one to three bags of coffee from Rackheath-based Green Farm Coffee it can fit right through the letterbox, so you don’t even need to answer the door.

greenfarmcoffee.co.uk

Flint

Flint vineyard at Earsham is offering free delivery locally and nationwide for all orders over £25, including a new product, the Comfort Case, a mixed case of their best-selling wines. Restrictions permitting their drive thru service will be open at the weekend, for wine by the bottle or case and their 15-mile Meal Deals, which feature local producers such as Marsh Pig Salami, Baron Bigod cheese from Fen Farm and artisan bread from Hempnall Village Bakery.

flintvineyard.com

Starlings of Swaffham

Starlings of Swaffham has put a closed door policy in place, but is still open for business offering a fruit and vegetable collection service from Monday to Friday. Phone 01760 721283 and choose from a £10, £15 or £20 box, pay over the phone and collect from outside the shop.

Barsham Brewery

Barsham Brewery has launched a home delivery service, with products on offer including local chef Kate Howlett’s Pub in a box – an 8.7 pint mini cask of Norfolk Topper, two sausage rolls, two cheese scones, two slices of stout cake and two Barsham Brewery glasses, for £35 and free delivery.

barshambrewery.co.uk

Give It Some Beans

Mattishall-based Give It Some Beans have a wide range of hand roasted beans available for delivery.

giveitsomebeans.co.uk

Norfolk Farm Shop and Deli

Norfolk Farm Shop and Deli at Reepham is offering a local home delivery service. Contact them via their Facebook page or on 01603 872198.

The Norfolk Deli

The Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton is now offering home delivery to Hunstanton, Old Hunstanton, Ringstead, Holme, Thornham, Docking, Sedgeford and Brancaster, Snettisham, Heacham, Sandringham, Wolferton and King’s Lynn (once a week delivery) of items including its deli meals, cheese, bread and much more.

norfolk-deli.co.uk

Howard and Son

Howard and Son fishmonger in Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, is still open with a strict policy of only allowing one person in the shop at a time and is also offering a delivery service. See their Facebook page, call 01603 624928 or email sales@fishmongersnorwich.com for details.

Anglia Culinary Suppliers

Anglia Culinary Suppliers in Spar Road on the Vulcan Road Industrial Estate in Norwich is offering contactless collections on a wide range of chilled and frozen products and storecupboard staples. See their website for details.

acsnorwich.com

This list was correct at time of publication – if anything has changed, please let us know via the email address above.