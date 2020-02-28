Historic town pub re-opens specialising in steaks and grazing plates

The premises shut under previous ownership in January and have been turned around in less than two months.

A bar in King's Lynn, which closed at the beginning of the year, has just re-opened as a pub brimming with local ale, tapas-style plates and hearty steak and grill dishes.

The Wenns Chop & Ale House at Saturday Market Place (formerly The Goldings) was taken on by Bank House's Michael Baldwin alongside two local businessmen in January.

Paul Turner from Wenns (which takes its title from the original name of the building) said the premises have been given a complete facelift. "People won't recognise it when they walk in the door. Before, it was a wine bar/bistro, but we're going for a nice pub look, like it used to be.

"It's very informal. You can come in and have platters, or a couple of dishes at the bar where you can graze. And coming in the future on Sundays we'll be offering roasts with a slight twist, in that we'll be serving whole joints at the table by pre-order. Things like spatchcocked chicken, or stuffed pork belly with all the traditional trimmings and vegetables."

Key at the chop house though (any chop house in fact) is its meat offering, with diners able to pick and choose a cut (sourced from Slingsby & Sons butchers), side and a sauce, to customise their dinner. The menu also has what Paul calls 'tapas with a twist' - small dishes to nibble on and share.

At the bar "we'll have around four real ales on all the time, and that will be locally sourced beers, and give lagers on draft. We will do craft beers too, and a selection of fruit ciders in bottles." The pub's also pleased to have London Stout on tap - the city's version of Dublin classic, Guinness.

For guests visiting from further afield, and for those planning on exploring the area over a few days, there are six bedrooms ready to book now, with more accommodation coming mid-March.

The Wenns Chop & Ale House is open from 10.30am to 11pm, serving food from 12noon to 9pm or until 8pm Sundays.