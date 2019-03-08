Gallery

Meet the pawsitively perfect pups on their way from East Anglia to Crufts

Left to Right: Sarah Pridmore, Christy Wells, and Sally Head with their gorgeous American Cocker Spaniels. Photo: Matthew Nixon Archant

Four super pooches from Lowestoft are trotting on their way to the world's greatest dog show, Crufts, after winning at recent club contests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sall Head, owner of pet grooming store Heads N Tails, has over forty years of experience breeding showdogs. Photo: Matthew Nixon Sall Head, owner of pet grooming store Heads N Tails, has over forty years of experience breeding showdogs. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Sally Head, 57, is the owner of Heads N Tails pet grooming salon in Lowestoft and is an acclaimed showdog breeder with forty years experience. With her two closest friends and showdog apprentices Christy Wells and Sarah Pridmore, Mrs Head is sending off four gorgeous American Cocker Spaniels to next year's Crufts championship.

It all started with Mrs Head's prized pooch, Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, a 13-year-old spaniel who she says "still looks young enough to compete."

Jimmy Ticket is a perfect specimen having earned lifetime entry to Crufts, alongside having his seed sought after in the United States and further afield.

His two children, Combley Wood Abra Kedabra and Combley Wood Al Be Back, will now also be joinging him at their Cruft's debut after winning last weekend's American Cocker Spaniel Club of Great Britain Reserve CC.

Photo: Matthew Nixon Photo: Matthew Nixon

the next Crufts championship takes place in March 2020. Before then, the dogs have another national championship in October.

Mrs Head said: "It's an incredible result and quite a big thing for Lowestoft.

"I've been breeding dogs for forty years. We usually win at Crufts, although to be quite honest it's something completely different. To us the club champioonship shows are more important."

Jimmy Ticket's grandchildren, who are both thirteen months old, are also on their way to the national dog competition.

Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew Nixon Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Mrs Wells, owner of Saltdean Blinkin Linken, said: "He's still very much a baby. I get nervous for the upcoming show - often I'll hand him to Sally and get her to handle him because there's a lot involved. It's nerve wracking being on show and showing your dog.

"But I was more nervous about the club show than I was about going to Crufts. People come all over the world for it."

Mrs Primrose said: "Crufts is a multibreed show with thousands of different dogs, but at a club show you're only up against other cocker spaniels, so it's definitely harder to stand out."

Saltdean Jimmy Ticket is Mrs Head's most-prized pooch. Photo: Matthew Nixon Saltdean Jimmy Ticket is Mrs Head's most-prized pooch. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The youngest dogs in the family of prize winning pooches are only 13 months old. Photo: Matthew Nixon The youngest dogs in the family of prize winning pooches are only 13 months old. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Proud Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket poses with his grandchildren, Saltdean La Chilla and Saltdean Blinkin Linken. Photo: Matthew Nixon Proud Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket poses with his grandchildren, Saltdean La Chilla and Saltdean Blinkin Linken. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew Nixon Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew Nixon

You may also want to watch: