Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Meet the pawsitively perfect pups on their way from East Anglia to Crufts

PUBLISHED: 16:29 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 03 September 2019

Left to Right: Sarah Pridmore, Christy Wells, and Sally Head with their gorgeous American Cocker Spaniels. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Left to Right: Sarah Pridmore, Christy Wells, and Sally Head with their gorgeous American Cocker Spaniels. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Archant

Four super pooches from Lowestoft are trotting on their way to the world's greatest dog show, Crufts, after winning at recent club contests.

Sall Head, owner of pet grooming store Heads N Tails, has over forty years of experience breeding showdogs. Photo: Matthew NixonSall Head, owner of pet grooming store Heads N Tails, has over forty years of experience breeding showdogs. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Sally Head, 57, is the owner of Heads N Tails pet grooming salon in Lowestoft and is an acclaimed showdog breeder with forty years experience. With her two closest friends and showdog apprentices Christy Wells and Sarah Pridmore, Mrs Head is sending off four gorgeous American Cocker Spaniels to next year's Crufts championship.

It all started with Mrs Head's prized pooch, Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, a 13-year-old spaniel who she says "still looks young enough to compete."

Jimmy Ticket is a perfect specimen having earned lifetime entry to Crufts, alongside having his seed sought after in the United States and further afield.

His two children, Combley Wood Abra Kedabra and Combley Wood Al Be Back, will now also be joinging him at their Cruft's debut after winning last weekend's American Cocker Spaniel Club of Great Britain Reserve CC.

Photo: Matthew NixonPhoto: Matthew Nixon

the next Crufts championship takes place in March 2020. Before then, the dogs have another national championship in October.

Mrs Head said: "It's an incredible result and quite a big thing for Lowestoft.

"I've been breeding dogs for forty years. We usually win at Crufts, although to be quite honest it's something completely different. To us the club champioonship shows are more important."

Jimmy Ticket's grandchildren, who are both thirteen months old, are also on their way to the national dog competition.

Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew NixonSaltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Mrs Wells, owner of Saltdean Blinkin Linken, said: "He's still very much a baby. I get nervous for the upcoming show - often I'll hand him to Sally and get her to handle him because there's a lot involved. It's nerve wracking being on show and showing your dog.

"But I was more nervous about the club show than I was about going to Crufts. People come all over the world for it."

Mrs Primrose said: "Crufts is a multibreed show with thousands of different dogs, but at a club show you're only up against other cocker spaniels, so it's definitely harder to stand out."

Saltdean Jimmy Ticket is Mrs Head's most-prized pooch. Photo: Matthew NixonSaltdean Jimmy Ticket is Mrs Head's most-prized pooch. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The youngest dogs in the family of prize winning pooches are only 13 months old. Photo: Matthew NixonThe youngest dogs in the family of prize winning pooches are only 13 months old. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Proud Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket poses with his grandchildren, Saltdean La Chilla and Saltdean Blinkin Linken. Photo: Matthew NixonProud Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket poses with his grandchildren, Saltdean La Chilla and Saltdean Blinkin Linken. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Grandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew NixonGrandfather Saltdean Jimmy Ticket, left, poses with his son next to trophies. Photo: Matthew Nixon

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

Students who don’t wear ‘correct’ uniform risk detention or being banned from lessons

How strictly does your child's school enforce its uniform policy? Picture: Getty Images

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘I’m just trying to earn a living’ - Burger van owner ‘threatened’ after parking in lay-by

Paul Lumley, 62, runs the burger van, Lumley's Snack Bar. Picture: Liz Rouse.

Factory manager loses licence after drink-driving on NDR

Stock image of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kettle Chips sold to European food giant

Kettle Chips, made in Norwich. Pic: EDP

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists