Town’s Remembrance Day parade cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions

PUBLISHED: 15:49 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 October 2020

Lowestoft's War Memorial, located at Royal Plain. PHOTO: Peter Eyles

Archant

A Remembrance Day parade which was due to take place in a Suffolk town has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Remembrance Day parade in Lowestoft in 2018. PHOTO: Mick HowesThe Remembrance Day parade in Lowestoft in 2018. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Town Council, who usually run the event, confirmed in an online letter that they can not guarantee social distancing rules will be adhered to by the public.

However, Mayor of Lowestoft councillor Alan Green confirmed that the laying of wreaths may still be possible.

He said: “The war memorial is a public open space, owned by East Suffolk Council and individual laying of wreaths may, of course, still be possible with adherence to all current social distancing rules.

“I sincerely hope we will be able to join together again in 2021 in our usual way to pay our respects to the fallen of our town who gave so much.

“We will be suggesting other ways the people of Lowestoft can commemorate. Please check the Lowestoft Journal, our website and Facebook pages for updates.”

