Season’s Bounty wins in global marmalade competition

Award winning jam and marmalade maker Ali Barwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Preserve maker from Loddon takes home one Gold and two Silver awards from the 14th World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

Ali Barwick of Season’s Bounty, known for her unique flavour combinations on the local preserves scene, is delighed to have brought home three prizes from the global marmalade competition, which took place last weekend in Dalemain.

Most impressive is the prestigious Gold award for Season’s Bounty’s Blood Orange Marmalade with Norfolk Gin, which impressed judges with its appearance, colour, consistency, aroma and flavour.

Ali, who was up against prodcuers from Australia, Canada, Japan and Mexico, says she’s over the moon to have added yet more awards to her growing collection. “Winning another gold this year was extra special as it has in it a hefty tot of the wonderful Norfolk Gin. I am very proud of my achievements as I am totally self-taught.”

The artisan judges for 2019 were a prestigious panel of food industry experts, including Fortnum & Mason head food buyer Laura Eastwood, Pam Corbin, jam expert at River Cottage and former owner of Thursday Cottage and longstanding Awards patron Dan Lepard, food writer and baking guru.

Jane Hasell-McCosh, founder of the Awards, said: “I think this is a very exciting time to be making preserves, as we are seeing how people’s love for marmalade and creativity have led to a true embracing of the versatility of the preserve, with all sorts of interesting flavours and ingredients being incorporated. The fact that the traditional flavours continue to flourish amongst their more inventive counterparts is proof of their quality, and I am equally delighted to see the traditional Seville continuing to do so well as I am to see such wonderful new flavours. The quality of marmalades this year was at an all time high, with our Artisans creating truly exquisite products. I am very proud of the 2019 winners, and am confident that they will continue to make exceptional marmalades.”