A gift from Norfolk

1 A soap sud-scription

This is no ordinary “smellies” gift. The Natural Soap Company, based in Wells, offers its natural soaps on a subscription basis.

Founder Sara Phillips started soapmaking as a hobby, and the range is still hand-made and uses the finest-quality natural ingredients.

For £48 you can treat a loved one to a new bar each month for a year. You can place a subscription online at www.naturalsoap.co.uk or in the shop on the quayside in Wells.

2 A bedtime story

Author Isabelle King’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Norfolk’ is a book of imaginative short stories inspired by Norfolk Museums Service exhibits. These adventurous tales are perfect as bedtime stories for little ones to snuggle up with this Christmas.

The book is available in Waterstones, Jarrold and Amazon, or direct from the publishers at www.thehistorypress.co.uk, priced £9.99.

3 A bottle of gin

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to local blends to try. Labelled “Norfolk’s Legendary Spirit”, Black Shuck Gin has lightly floral notes from the Norfolk lavender followed by warm sweet fruity tones from the sea buckthorn and bitter orange peel.

Black Shuck Gin costs £25 for 35cl and can be ordered direct at www.blackshuckltd.co.uk, as well as being stocked all over Norfolk.

4 A work of art

Cromer-born artist Samuel Thomas paints Norfolk landscapes with an echo to the nostalgia of 1920s ‘Come to the seaside’ railway posters, but with a contemporary pop-art twist.

Limited edition prints start at £95 and are available to buy at www.samuelthomasart.co.uk, or from the Giggly Goat Gift shop in Norwich, or view a selection of the artworks at The Garden House Gallery in Cromer.

5 A cushion fit for a princess

North Norfolk-based textile designer Mimi Emmett was thrust into the spotlight last year after the Duchess of Cambridge bought some of her pheasant cushions while Christmas shopping in Holt. If it’s good enough for Kate, it’s got to be good enough for someone on your Christmas list!

The cushions cost £55 and can be ordered online at www.mimiemmettengland.com or from The House & Garden Shop in Holt.

6 A hamper of local delights

A food hamper is always a great gift, even more so when it’s filled with local goodies from the Bakers & Larners of Holt Food Hall!

“We are proud to have been at the forefront of promoting our local producers for what is approaching 40 years – something that provides a true point of difference for our customers and in our Christmas hamper collections,” says department manager, Richard Lodge.

Hampers start from £20 and can be ordered in store, online at www.bakersandlarners.co.uk/food-hall/hampers or call 01263 712244.

7 A bag made with love

These small canvas satchels by Carrier Company are made by a dedicated team who all live within 10 miles of Wighton, where Tina Guillory started the business more than two decades ago. As well as bags, the range includes gardening bags and aprons, clothing, seaside accessories, fireside carriers and sacks.

The satchels can be ordered online at www.carriercompany.co.uk and cost £36.

8 A sensational pair of shoes

A self-confessed Imelda, award-winning shoe designer Emily Jupp creates amazing handmade shoes and shoe clips from her shop, Milly J Shoes, in Norwich’s Tombland. “Bespoke is where it’s at,” says Emily, who loves being challenged to create shoes to meet a client’s desires.

You can either commission a pair or a shoe clip for a loved one, or buy off-the-shelf in the shop. Find out more on www.millyjshoes.co.uk

9 A box of chocolate art

The range of 36 hand-made chocolates available from Artisan Chocolates by Saffire, based in Taverham, look as good as they taste, with their brightly coloured decoration and high-shine finish.

Prices start at £8.90 for a box of eight. Buy online at www.saffire.co.uk or at the Taverham shop.