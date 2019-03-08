Here are more of Norfolk's most inspiring women

Hollie Middleton Archant

Another selection of fabulous Norfolk women. We are very blessed in our county...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hayley Smith Hayley Smith

Thank you for helping our quest to find the 100 most inspiring women in Norfolk. We continue to be inspired by the women of Norfolk you all look up to.

If you would like to nominate somebody, please write to liz.nice@archant.co.uk, including 100 words to explain why you believe the woman of your choice should be nominated. A panel of experts and our sponsors, Norwich High School for Girls, BDO, Adnams, Birketts and Spire, will meet in August to pick the final 100. The women chosen will then be invited to a special dinner at Brasteds on October 10 to celebrate their achievements and the contribution they make to Norfolk life.

The closing date for nominations will be July 31.

This week's nominations are...

Kerri Parker

Model and model agency owner

Jessica Webb Jessica Webb

I would like to nominate Kerri Parker.

She currently is battling cancer for the second time and still manages to support everyone else and put people first. She owns the amazing Kerri Parker academy and does a lot of fundraising for brain tumour research. She is so inspiring to me and my children and all the KPA family even though she is battling with her cancer she continues to fight with a smile on her face and still supports others. Such a beautiful lady through and through with a heart of gold.

Nominated by Cali Giblett

Leigh Smith

Mother of Beatrice Octavia Smith

As soon as I saw this article I had to nominate an amazing woman called Leigh Smith. The EDP have covered her devastating, yet inspiring story about her daughter Beatrice who died in 2014.

I heard of Leigh after my daughter had open heart surgery at GOSH. My Emily raised money for GOSH, as soon as she heard what Leigh was doing with her Beatrice Octavia Iris Smith Brighter Future Fund, she didn't hesitate to hand over her money to Leigh's inspiring quest to to raise money for Great Ormond Street because they 'gave our little girl every chance'.

Kerri Parker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kerri Parker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leigh's determination inspired my daughter to aim higher and she ended up raising £9,500 for Great Ormond Street hospital. Thank you, Leigh.

Nominated by Claire Bulman

Hollie Middleton

Businesswoman

I would like to nominate my boss; Mrs Hollie Middleton.

She is the sole owner and director of Spring Clean Commercial Ltd based in Ashwellthorpe, Norwich.

Hollie is a 30-year-old local lady raised in Mulbarton with a passion and drive for success and personal achievement like I have never seen before.

Jan Edye Jan Edye

Every step forward Hollie takes she brings with her her whole workforce.

She is a very kind thoughtful caring and considerate MD to an ever-growing successful business that started as a strong desire.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout my whole career in customer service, I have never felt more valued, happy and excited about my career.

Please consider Hollie as she is a massive inspiration to many many people inside and outside her business.

Nominated by Claire Coakley

Hayley Smith

julie bremner julie bremner

Fundraiser

I would like to nominate my wife Hayley Smith for her fantastic fundraising efforts for the Miscarriage Association charity. In 2016 she suffered two miscarriages, the second of which happened just a few weeks after she had turned down a place to run at the London Marathon after falling pregnant, only to suffer the second miscarriage. Having received very little support from the hospital throughout both miscarriages, Hayley devoted her efforts to fundraising for the MA charity and raising awareness of the work that they do, while continuing to raise our son Harry who is now five. Over the past two years she has raised over £6000 through a variety of fundraising events and by completing the London Marathon in both 2018 and 2019 - fulfilling a dream of hers to do so - and something which is even more remarkable given that she has a hole in her heart. After experiencing such heart-breaking events twice within a few months, Hayley has been magnificent in the way she was worked so hard to get more people talking about miscarriage and to make people aware of the support that they offer. I believe that Hayley is fully deserving of a nomination for her amazing fundraising efforts and support of the charity over the past two years.

Nominated by Daniel Smith

Jessica Webb

I would like to nominate Jessica as one of the inspirational women of Norfolk, not only for her sporting achievements but also for the manner in which she has achieved these and the resilience she has had to show to overcome the obstacles in her way to get to where she is today. Jessica was always very good at sport from a young age, however following a series of medical complications she was unable to pursue her dream career as a professional footballer, and instead decided to start again from square one playing wheelchair tennis. Through lots of hard work and practice Jessie was able to learn the techniques she needed and from then the rest is history, reaching the heights of being ranked no. 85 internationally in singles and no.65 in doubles. This has not been easy however, and in order to fund her tennis she has had to work long hours at very physically and mentally demanding jobs, such as an emergency call handler for the NHS Ambulance Service where she still works. She has been nominated as one of the Active Norfolk This Girl Can ambassadors, and is a great example and inspiration of how if you fully apply yourself anything becomes possible.

Nominated by: Daniel Moye

Baby Beatrice Octavia Iris Smith with her mum Leigh. Photo: Rob Dodsworth Photography Baby Beatrice Octavia Iris Smith with her mum Leigh. Photo: Rob Dodsworth Photography

Julie Bremner

Chair, Norwich Pride

I was really happy to read your article to highlight women's achievements in Norfolk.

I would love to nominate Julie Bremner.

Julie has been the Chair of Norwich Pride for 10 years, bringing a fun-packed, peaceful, entertaining and joyful day to celebrate the LGBT+ community to Norfolk. It is these celebratory days that bring together communities in solidarity and build a future of inclusion.

Not only has she worked tirelessly to manage a team to bring you 10 Norwich Pride celebrations, she has a full-time job plus is Chair of Trustees for Educate & Celebrate, a National charity who transform schools and organisations into LGBT+ friendly places.

Go Julie!

Nominated by Dr Elly Barnes, MBE

Jan Edye

Breast feeding support

I'd like to nominate Jan from Breastfeeding Norfolk. She is a private lactation consultant and runs the weekly free breastfeeding clinic on Pottergate.

There isn't a breastfeeding mum in Norwich that I have met who hasn't been to see Jan often in tears and at their breaking point and been helped by her to feed their babies. I personally struggled with feeding for the first few months of my babies life and thanks to the time and compassion shown by Jan I am still feeding at 15 months. I felt very let down by other services and feel so lucky to have been recommended Jans free clinic. There are hundreds of other mums out there with similar stories who have been helped by her, she will never turn a mum away at her clinic staying until everyone has been seen and there is always a cup of tea and kind words.

I genuinely believe there is no better definition of an inspirational women than one who inspires so many other women so please consider Jan.

Nominated by Emily Eagle

Please send your nominations to liz.nice@archant.co.uk We will try to feature them all in future editions of the EDP.