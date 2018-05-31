Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

'She gave me more pleasure in bed than any woman'. Who, or what does Keith Skipper mean?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 November 2019

Keith Skipper

Skip has been ploughing a few creative furrows to come up with fresh ideas for a crop of old favourites on the bookshelf

Skip has been ploughing a few creative furrows to come up with fresh ideas for a crop of old favourites on the bookshelf

Archant

Well, whatever she is, Norfolk has its fair share, Skipper reveals

I suspect it was the vicar of St. Mary Mead, the one not to disappear before his time, who informed his local book club that Jane Marple had given more pleasure in bed than any other woman.

This thoughtful tribute, always a potent sales pitch when it comes to turning up the volume for a good scare before lights out, underlines the way reading holds its place on many lists of late-night adventures.

We have reached that time of year when all manner of publicity-seekers - and some are worse than others - decide it's time to spill the juiciest beans and put their names to thick wads of sizzling memoirs.

They turn off the light much earlier than most to dream up enough bizarre escapades to attract at least two television chat show interviews and a saucy tabloid headline.

Cynics used to suggest memoirs were created when you put down good things you ought to have done and left out the bad things you did do.

Politicians, sporting characters and an ever-growing supporting cast of so-called celebrities tend not to worry over such niceties these days, settling instead for the maxim that nothing succeeds like excess.

The fact that most revelations draw reviews like "a rattling good yawn" and finish piled up in remaindered mountains as soon as the annual surge is over hardly stems the tide of unwarranted intrusions into a market already crowded with far too many excellent choices.

An old friend with a literary bent and sideways brand of humour used to give well-known stories for readers of all ages fresh coats of Norfolk paint. Cue blank looks in bookshops and libraries on being asked for Mutiny on the Bouncy, David Kipperfield and Bunfight at the OK Chorale. (That's the one set in the Docile East rather than the Wild West).

He could also extend this puckish art to plays and poems with reworked delights such as Underwood's Milk and The Pied Blowpiper of King's Lynn. A carol entitled Good King Whence the Last simply confirmed arrival of a new literary luminary on the block.

You may also want to watch:

Inspired by such creative fun, I am working overtime to bring a number of old favourites back to life just in time for this year's battle of the books. Oh, and the odd breakthrough volume as well …

Norfolk Cookbook For Those Who Don't Like Cooking: Crammed with useful tips including how to cook a Shelduck - "Put a brick in the oven along with the bird. When the brick is soft, so is the Shelduck".

The Beagle Has Landed: Billy Beagle takes up parachuting for charity when some of his country pursuits are curtailed. In this exciting follow-up to Where Beagles Dare, our canine chum drops in unexpectedly on crowds surrounding the Grand Ring at Costessey.

The Thirty-Nine Stops: Kafkaesque adventure set on a train travelling from Norwich to London, a journey lasting 90 days. Book provided free for season-ticket holders.

Fifty Grades of Shay: Heart-tugging story of goalkeeper Shay Givens, winner of over 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland. He reveals how it took him 50 exams to pass all his soccer coaching tests.

Horry Putter and the Bunker of Doom: Sporting drama for our young hero as he pulls on his magic socks (hole in one) and pits his wits against the Cheating Green Wizard around Cromer Golf Course.

The Secret Diary of Hadrian Mule, Aged 97¾ : Norfolk buskins-bender in the shape of random reflections of a 19th century countryman who defies social barriers and conventions to work as a gigolo in fashionable fleshpots of Upper Muckwash Magna.

Grate Expectations: Touching romance from Bills and Moan featuring Nutty Slack Miner and fiery Suzy Scuttle and played out against the 1946 formation of the National Coal Board. Timely sequel to Picket on the Hearth.

Hound of the Basketmeals: Black Shuck finds a modern setting. He terrorises coastal pubs where holidaymakers use mobile phones while eating.  Fanciful finale as he reigns supreme at Crufts, but enough authenticity to satisfy Conan Doyle fans.

Diss Family Robinson: Building a new home and new life in inhospitable border country proves tough as these pioneers wait for the railway to bring prosperity.  The gravy train leads to Dickleburgh.

Farewell, My Bewty: Norfolk private eye Dick Barton Turf and glamorous sidekick Walsingham Matilda lift the lid on their toughest case yet - who took the P out of Happisburgh?

Most Read

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

A fire broke out at a takeaway in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were due to be switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Former teacher jailed for sexually abusing pupils dies in Norfolk prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Guess who Farke rates as a snip and his hopes for the January transfer window

Sam Byram is proving an astute buy for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘She gave me more pleasure in bed than any woman’. Who, or what does Keith Skipper mean?

Skip has been ploughing a few creative furrows to come up with fresh ideas for a crop of old favourites on the bookshelf

Opportunity for young people of Norfolk thanks to Norfolk’s Queen of Furniture

Mandi Cleyndert Photo: Ben Jackson, School House Digital.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists