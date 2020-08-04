Search

Dancing the night away in Norwich’s clubland

PUBLISHED: 09:29 04 August 2020

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library

Archant Library

Peppermint Park, Crocker’s, Tudor Hall, Henry’s or Topper’s, many of Norwich’s favourite nightspots have been known by different names.

Norwich nightclub, Time, 2000. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich nightclub, Time, 2000. Picture: Archant Library

Tudor Hall, located on Rose Lane in Norwich, is one such venue.

Today it is Cold Iron Tattoo Company, but in a previous life as a nightclub it played host to countless nights out and alcohol fuelled dancing into the small hours.

Many Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers will no doubt have fond memories of evenings spent in Norwich’s nightclubs.

Which was your favourite incarnation of Tudor Hall and do you recognise any other Norwich venues from the images we’ve dug out form the archives?

Norwich nightclub Central Park, 1991. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich nightclub Central Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich nightclub Peppermint Park. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclubs Ritzy and Central Park, 1992. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich nightclubs Ritzy and Central Park, 1992. Picture: Archant Library

Doorman Carl Dale of Norwich nightclub Ritzy, 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryDoorman Carl Dale of Norwich nightclub Ritzy, 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub, The Concept on Prince of Wales Road, c.1990. Picture: Archant LibraryNorwich nightclub, The Concept on Prince of Wales Road, c.1990. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill SmithNorwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith

Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill SmithNorwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith

