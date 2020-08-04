Dancing the night away in Norwich’s clubland

Norwich nightclub Cockers. Picture: Archant Library Archant Library

Peppermint Park, Crocker’s, Tudor Hall, Henry’s or Topper’s, many of Norwich’s favourite nightspots have been known by different names.

Norwich nightclub, Time, 2000. Picture: Archant Library Norwich nightclub, Time, 2000. Picture: Archant Library

Tudor Hall, located on Rose Lane in Norwich, is one such venue.

Today it is Cold Iron Tattoo Company, but in a previous life as a nightclub it played host to countless nights out and alcohol fuelled dancing into the small hours.

Many Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers will no doubt have fond memories of evenings spent in Norwich’s nightclubs.

Which was your favourite incarnation of Tudor Hall and do you recognise any other Norwich venues from the images we’ve dug out form the archives?

Norwich nightclub Central Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library Norwich nightclub Central Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park. Picture: Archant Library Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclubs Ritzy and Central Park, 1992. Picture: Archant Library Norwich nightclubs Ritzy and Central Park, 1992. Picture: Archant Library

Doorman Carl Dale of Norwich nightclub Ritzy, 1995. Picture: Archant Library Doorman Carl Dale of Norwich nightclub Ritzy, 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub, The Concept on Prince of Wales Road, c.1990. Picture: Archant Library Norwich nightclub, The Concept on Prince of Wales Road, c.1990. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith

Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith