Dancing the night away in Norwich’s clubland
PUBLISHED: 09:29 04 August 2020
Archant Library
Peppermint Park, Crocker’s, Tudor Hall, Henry’s or Topper’s, many of Norwich’s favourite nightspots have been known by different names.
Tudor Hall, located on Rose Lane in Norwich, is one such venue.
Today it is Cold Iron Tattoo Company, but in a previous life as a nightclub it played host to countless nights out and alcohol fuelled dancing into the small hours.
Many Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers will no doubt have fond memories of evenings spent in Norwich’s nightclubs.
Which was your favourite incarnation of Tudor Hall and do you recognise any other Norwich venues from the images we’ve dug out form the archives?
