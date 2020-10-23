Search

Advanced search

Plans for £100,000 repair work to reopen disused church

PUBLISHED: 08:14 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 23 October 2020

The future of St Peters Church was discussed at a special meeting held by Thetford Town Council.

The future of St Peters Church was discussed at a special meeting held by Thetford Town Council.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A disused church could see more than £100,000 in repair works, as part of plans for the regeneration of a town centre.

The future of St Peters Church was discussed at a special meeting held by Thetford Town Council. Photo: Sonya DuncanThe future of St Peters Church was discussed at a special meeting held by Thetford Town Council. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The future of St Peters Church was discussed at a special meeting held by Thetford Town Council on Tuesday, September 20.

The church, located on White Hart Street, was purchased by the town council back in 2009 and in 2018 a grant of £38,000 was awarded to complete urgent work on the building.

At Tuesday’s meeting, it was discussed that the council is set to apply for further funding of around £100,000 from Historic England, along £45,000 from the council, to complete repairs to the North roof and tower.

This is part of a project to reopen the church to the public and ensure the “economic regeneration” of White Hart Street.

Thetford Town Councillor Terry Jermy, chairman of the Amenities Land and Property (ALP) committee.Thetford Town Councillor Terry Jermy, chairman of the Amenities Land and Property (ALP) committee.

Terry Jermy, town councillor and chairman of the Amenities Land and Property (ALP) committee said: “St Peter’s Church is an important part of Thetford’s heritage which is held in high esteem by local residents.

You may also want to watch:

“I am therefore delighted that Thetford Town Council has agreed to allocate funding to undertake this important maintenance work on site.

“I hope that the funding that we have released will be enhanced by Historic England, in recognition of this building’s historic importance.”

As part of presentation at the meeting, the council’s aims for the church include ensuring the building is wind and waterproof, it is open to the public and a long-term management structure is developed.

Earlier in the year, the council agreed to a “meanwhile use strategy” which will enable them to work with local groups and businesses to find the best long-term use for the church, which is “socially and financially beneficial to the church and council”.

Mr Jermy added: “The recent consultation exercise undertaken by the council was well supported with lots of good ideas put forward about possible future uses for the site.

“I am keen that the council’s Amenities Committee discuss the results of this consultation and consider future uses alongside the restoration work that will take place.”

The council’s next step will be to secure external funding for church’s “pilot” phase, with hopes that by 2023 a final use of the building will be decided.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

N&N doctor slams letting agent over home with ‘severe’ damp

Dr Sophie Housden (l) with wife Shey and their three children are protesting at the way abbotFox rented them a damp and mould-ridden home. Photo: Archant/Sophie Housden

Busy A47 junction blocked after ‘several vehicles’ crash

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound Picture: Norfolk Police

Former bank sells at auction for new homes

A former Barclays bank sold at auction to be made into new homes. Pic: EDP

Mark Armstrong: Killer hills, a new PB and why it’s time running clubs get their thinking caps on

Mark Armtrong in action at the Blickling Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant