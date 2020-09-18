Search

Advanced search

Red Arrows complete spectacular flypast over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:03 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 18 September 2020

Red Arrows fly over Norfolk near Dereham September 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Red Arrows fly over Norfolk near Dereham September 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The famous Red Arrows flew over Norfolk in celebration of an air base’s 100th anniversary.

All eyes were on the skies as the iconic display team joined in the festivities for RAF Mildenhall’s Big Birthday Bash.

In a route that included flying by the Suffolk base, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team was visible over western parts of the county for a short spell on Friday afternoon.

The unmistakable aircraft squadron took off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 2.18pm, before a circuitous path brought them over Norfolk on their way to Mildenhall.

Shortly after 2.25pm the jets thundered through the county’s airspace, flying near or over towns including Hunstanton, Fakenham and Dereham.

They completed their journey through Norfolk just after 2.35pm, before heading towards Cambridge and looping back to the Lincolnshire base at around 3pm.

The Red Arrows previously roared over Norfolk on VE Day in May, with hundreds watching their spectacular flypast from below.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

College confirms student has tested positive for coronavirus

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk taken off the national coronavirus watchlist

Banham Poultry in Attleborough /Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

Police warning as rumours grow of ‘unofficial’ 1940s gatherings

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL