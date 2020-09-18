Red Arrows complete spectacular flypast over Norfolk

Red Arrows fly over Norfolk near Dereham September 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The famous Red Arrows flew over Norfolk in celebration of an air base’s 100th anniversary.

All eyes were on the skies as the iconic display team joined in the festivities for RAF Mildenhall’s Big Birthday Bash.

In a route that included flying by the Suffolk base, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team was visible over western parts of the county for a short spell on Friday afternoon.

The unmistakable aircraft squadron took off from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 2.18pm, before a circuitous path brought them over Norfolk on their way to Mildenhall.

Shortly after 2.25pm the jets thundered through the county’s airspace, flying near or over towns including Hunstanton, Fakenham and Dereham.

They completed their journey through Norfolk just after 2.35pm, before heading towards Cambridge and looping back to the Lincolnshire base at around 3pm.

The Red Arrows previously roared over Norfolk on VE Day in May, with hundreds watching their spectacular flypast from below.