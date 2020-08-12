VJ Day 75 events to commemorate ‘forgotten army’

Pipers will play at locations around Great Yarmouth in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The events will take place on Saturday (August 15), beginning at 6am when a piper will air Battle’s O’er, a traditional march played at the end of battle, from the top of Nelson’s Monument in South Denes.

At 10.58am, a bugler will play the Last Post before observing a two-minute silence, followed by the playing of Reveille at 11.02am, from the top of the Tower of Great Yarmouth Minster.

At 11.10am, churches throughout the UK will ring their bells 75 times, one for each year since VJ Day, as part of ‘Ringing out for Peace Around the World’.

And at sunset a bugler will play from the top of the tower at St Andrew’s Church in Gorleston.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, from Gorleston, said: “The veterans past and present of VJ Days along with their families will never be forgotten, even in the difficult times the world is currently going through due to the virus affecting us all.”

He also said it is “wonderful” to see VJ Day 75 being embraced by so many organisations both in the UK and around the world.

Plans are for the first pipes to sound in New Zealand and end 22 hours later across the Pacific on the Island of O’ahu, Hawaii.

Mr Peek said: “While we must remember and commemorate those who gave their lives or were gravely wounded during years of war, I believe VJ Day 75 is also an opportunity to celebrate the peace that came to us all at the end of this campaign and of the Second World War.

“VJ Veterans and families have always felt they were the ‘forgotten army’ so I felt it important we let them know, and show them, that they are not and never will be forgotten,” he added.

Mr Peek said the arrangements provide Great Yarmouth with a “unique involvement” in the anniversary.

Two pipers will also be marking the anniversary by playing at the highest war memorial in England, the summit of Scafell Pike.

Major commemorations for VJ Day and Victory in Europe Day in May have been rescheduled to next year because of the lockdown restrictions.