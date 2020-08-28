Heaven & Hell with Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore. Picture: Sandra Graffham, head of communications and engagament, Suffolk Police and Crime Commission Archant

This week we meet Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, Tim Passmore.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore. Picture: Sandra Graffham, head of communications and engagament, Suffolk Police and Crime Commission Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore. Picture: Sandra Graffham, head of communications and engagament, Suffolk Police and Crime Commission

Tim Passmore is the Police and Crime Commissioner in Suffolk. Tim studied agriculture at Wye College and went onto pursue a farming career, including agricultural consultancy work across Europe, The Americas and Asia. Serving eight years as leader of Mid Suffolk district council prior to being elected as Police Crime Commissioner. Tim is passionate about politics and the county of Suffolk. He believes we all have a part to play in making Suffolk and our home counties safe, vibrant communities. Here he speaks with Gina Long.

What’s been the impact of Covid-19 on the police and how has it adapted?

The pandemic has placed a huge burden on the officers in addition to fighting and preventing crime. The police have carried out their duties in an exemplary manner and I, as PCC on behalf of the public, thank them and congratulate them. I am proud to say, policing has carried on regardless, supported by all the back office staff and volunteers, and my PCC team has continued to support the numerous voluntary and charitable bodies through our commissioning work. This helps so many people who are in difficulty countywide. The significance of all political roles has been highlighted by the pandemic locally and internationally. It’s up to all elected representatives to design and implement the best policies to help us all recover from this disease as quickly as possible.

Tim Passmore taking the oath as Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Sandra Graffham, head of communications and engagament, Suffolk Police and Crime Commission Tim Passmore taking the oath as Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Sandra Graffham, head of communications and engagament, Suffolk Police and Crime Commission

What advice can you give to our readers during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Please follow the government advice and use your common sense when meeting others. Do everything possible to support your local economy and, if you can, please help to provide work experience and employment for our young people – that generation is particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Felixstowe in 1959 and moved to Witnesham near Ipswich in 1965 and have lived in the county ever since – I’m a native!

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

The stunning countryside and coastlines.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

Travelling on the A14 – the wasted time caused by delays, including the too frequent closures of the Orwell Bridge.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The view of Framlingham Castle from the grounds of Framlingham College.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Without question, the Suffolk Show – a real celebration of all that’s great about Suffolk. Something for everyone!

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

It would have to be the Beatrix Potter stories. We have three boys and I really enjoyed reading them the stories when they were small – a wonderful set of children’s books.

What is always in your fridge?

Lots of good things to eat and drink – but always milk, butter, meat and ale.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Be optimistic and success will arrive, but be prepared to work for it and change direction as circumstances alter.

What’s your favourite film?

Has to be a James Bond film – Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig.

What was your first job?

Assistant farm manager on the Wye College estate in Kent in 1982.

What is your most treasured possession?

A set of Suffolk seascape paintings by Christopher Osborne – stunning colours and movement in his creations.

Who do you admire most?

This has to be Churchill – despite his faults, his sheer bloody-minded approach during the nation’s greatest challenge saved the day. President Kennedy commented on Churchill’s ability to use the English language as a weapon of war when he said “He mobilized the English language and sent it into battle” – quite extraordinary.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I absolutely love a cream tea – with fruit scones and loads of clotted cream, of course.

What do you like about yourself most?

My eagerness to help others.

What’s your worst character trait?

Either my inability to say no or not curtailing my impatience.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Very difficult – for the UK either the Highlands of Scotland or Cornwall. Overseas it’s Tuscany in Italy.

Best day of your life?

Apart from our wedding day 34 years ago and the birth of our sons, my election as the first PCC for Suffolk in 2012. It is a real honour and privilege to serve what I consider to be the best county in the country.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Easy – the full English with two eggs please.

What’s your favourite tipple?

A pint of good strong Suffolk ale from one of our many excellent breweries.

What’s your hidden talent?

Probably growing roses – I have a large collection of beautifully scented roses, referred to by our boys as “dad’s fourth child”!

What’s your earliest memory?

Playing on the beach at Felixstowe, I think I was about four.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I was a competent bassoon player until I suffered a very serious hand injury – I loved playing baroque music in particular. I am a Rugby Union referee at both adult and junior levels.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

As a politician, I have had to grow a thick skin. I try not to focus on the negatives.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

Suffolk is just a great place – the people, the landscape and the fantastic food and drink. Apart from the lack of mountains, I really believe we have everything we need.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

That we should all consider supporting our great East Anglian counties, the high streets, local businesses and our communities, in an effort to help them recover from the effects of the pandemic. East Anglia is a superb place to visit, live and work. We can and will build a great future for everyone and the next generation – we must try and look with a renewed optimism, it’s in our hands, so let’s get on with it. www.suffolk-pcc.gov.uk

Are you doing something special during Covid-19 times? Please do email me at gina@hallfarmfornham.com or follow Twitter: @geewizzgee1 Instagram: ginalongmbe