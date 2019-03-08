Grow a pineapple on your windowsill!

It's easy to grow a pinepple indoors in the UK Picture: stock.adobe.com ©eskstock - stock.adobe.com

Did you know you can grow tropical fruit in your kitchen?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Taylor maple tree is one of the best Japanese Acer plants for patios and containers Picture: Enjoy Gardening More The Taylor maple tree is one of the best Japanese Acer plants for patios and containers Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Today’s special offer from Enjoy Gardening More is definitely different. For only £14.99 you can get your hands on a pineapple plant, Supplied in a 14cm pot and already 50cm to 60cm tall, the plant is delivered with a pineapple fruit already growing, and needs just a little care to see it through to eating.

A member of the Bromeliad family, it’s the perfect indoor plant for a sunny kitchen or conservatory windowsill.

The plant is exactly the same as those used in commercial pineapple plantations across the world, so you can be assured of the best-tasting fruit.

It’s not to be confused with the tiny decorative, non-edible plants available elsewhere.

Water your plant regularly and don’t allow it to dry out - for best results water the compost, keeping it moist and also keep a little water in the cup of the leaf rosette. Feed with a weak (¼ strength) liquid fertilizer throughout the growing season and make sure that your pineapple plant gets plenty of light.

When the pineapple is plump and ripe (about the size of an orange) remove it and enjoy!

As your plant matures, it may begin sending offshoots from the base from which an entirely new plant will grow, and you may even get another pineapple in future years!

Also on offer is the acer palmatum Taylor - one of the prettiest compact-growing Japanese maples for smaller gardens, pots and patios. Priecd at £24.99 for a 3lt pot, the plant blossoms in spring with dainty, serrated palmate leaves in salmon pink, covering the bush in a soft peach glow - a fabulous sight to behold - before maturing to a variegated lime green and cream – sometimes with a bubblegum pink margin.

Then, in autumn, the leaves turn a uniform lime-green before falling in a cascade of pastel colour.

Fully at home in Oriental-style gardens, flower borders or on your patio in a large pot, where it can remain for 10 years quite happily, Acer ‘Taylor’ is a garden plant that no gardener should be without. Its classic shape is best achieved when allowed to grow naturally.

Really easy to look after, leaf colour is best when ‘Taylor’ is grown in partial shade, although full sun can be tolerated as long as the plant is well watered. There’s no need to worry about pruning, just keep your tree well-watered and apply a general-purpose fertiliser in the spring. Fully grown it will reach a maximum of around 2m by 2m.

For great offers everyday and to share your gardening pictures, tips and advice join the Enjoy Gardening More Facebook page.