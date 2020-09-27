Search

Advanced search

Nightclub nostalgia: Photos from Tiffany’s Ballroom in the early noughties

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 27 September 2020

We aren't sure what the costumes are but they are very 2002 Picture: Bill Darnell

We aren't sure what the costumes are but they are very 2002 Picture: Bill Darnell

Can you spot yourself in our nightclub photos from Tiffany’s Ballroom in the early noughties?

Tiffanys nightclub in 2002, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bill DarnellTiffanys nightclub in 2002, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

It is about time we threw it back to the early 2000s when the clubs were full with anyone and everyone.

Tiffany’s Ballroom was a night out hot spot on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. It had performances from high-profile people such as Phillip Schofield and Noel Edmonds.

If you were known for busting a move or two in Tiffany’s, you might be able to spot yourself in our gallery.

Bonnie Kindersley on the dance floor at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell 29-09-2002Bonnie Kindersley on the dance floor at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell 29-09-2002

September 29 2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill DarnellSeptember 29 2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

(From left) Jools Tinsley, Chris Stannard, Kate Wyton and her mum Kim were dancing the night away back in the day. Picture: Bill Darnell(From left) Jools Tinsley, Chris Stannard, Kate Wyton and her mum Kim were dancing the night away back in the day. Picture: Bill Darnell

Tiffany's nightclub in 2002 was on the Marine Parade. Picture: Bill DarnellTiffany's nightclub in 2002 was on the Marine Parade. Picture: Bill Darnell

Did you used to do the two-stel at Tiffany's? Picture: Bill DarnellDid you used to do the two-stel at Tiffany's? Picture: Bill Darnell

29-09-2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell29-09-2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

Could the noughties fashion make a return? Picture: Bill DarnellCould the noughties fashion make a return? Picture: Bill Darnell

Tiffanys nightclub in 2002, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill DarnellTiffanys nightclub in 2002, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

The nights were a blur at Tiffanys nightclub Picture: Bill DarnellThe nights were a blur at Tiffanys nightclub Picture: Bill Darnell

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s very sad’ - Village tree loved by children uprooted by strong winds

Ruby Howard, 10, next to the fallen 'climbing tree' on Ormesby village green. Picture: Paul Howard.

Shock as Linnets midfield star leaves club

Chris Henderson in action for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt

‘We were all terrified’ - Sleeping family in lucky escape as tree falls on home

A tree fell on a home in Ash Close in Sheringham. Picture: Lisa O'Brien

Former Norwich City financial director joins Magpies as treasurer

Ben Dack, Norwich City's former Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary joins Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Storm damage closes attractions and beauty spots across county

Downed tree at NWT nature reserve, Picture: Steve Collin