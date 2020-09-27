Nightclub nostalgia: Photos from Tiffany’s Ballroom in the early noughties

We aren't sure what the costumes are but they are very 2002 Picture: Bill Darnell

Can you spot yourself in our nightclub photos from Tiffany’s Ballroom in the early noughties?

Tiffanys nightclub in 2002, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell Tiffanys nightclub in 2002, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

It is about time we threw it back to the early 2000s when the clubs were full with anyone and everyone.

Tiffany’s Ballroom was a night out hot spot on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. It had performances from high-profile people such as Phillip Schofield and Noel Edmonds.

If you were known for busting a move or two in Tiffany’s, you might be able to spot yourself in our gallery.

Bonnie Kindersley on the dance floor at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell 29-09-2002 Bonnie Kindersley on the dance floor at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell 29-09-2002

September 29 2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell September 29 2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

(From left) Jools Tinsley, Chris Stannard, Kate Wyton and her mum Kim were dancing the night away back in the day. Picture: Bill Darnell (From left) Jools Tinsley, Chris Stannard, Kate Wyton and her mum Kim were dancing the night away back in the day. Picture: Bill Darnell

Tiffany's nightclub in 2002 was on the Marine Parade. Picture: Bill Darnell Tiffany's nightclub in 2002 was on the Marine Parade. Picture: Bill Darnell

Did you used to do the two-stel at Tiffany's? Picture: Bill Darnell Did you used to do the two-stel at Tiffany's? Picture: Bill Darnell

29-09-2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell 29-09-2002 at Tiffanys nightclub, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

Could the noughties fashion make a return? Picture: Bill Darnell Could the noughties fashion make a return? Picture: Bill Darnell

Tiffanys nightclub in 2002, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell Tiffanys nightclub in 2002, Yarmouth. Picture: Bill Darnell

The nights were a blur at Tiffanys nightclub Picture: Bill Darnell The nights were a blur at Tiffanys nightclub Picture: Bill Darnell