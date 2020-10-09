Nightclub nostalgia: Photos from Great Yarmouth’s Caesars in the early noughties

Club goers in Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Picture Steve Parsons.

Caesars was one of Great Yarmouth’s well-known nightclubs which used to be jam packed back in the day.

Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons

Caesars Bar on Marine Parade lived above Caesars amusement arcade during its prime, it has since shut down and in 2017 it was confirmed that the beloved nightclub was being converted into 16 flats.

Can you spot you and your friends in our gallery?

Club goers back in the day at Caesers on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons Club goers back in the day at Caesers on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons

Nightclubs in the noughties look a bit different to now! Photo: Steve Parsons Nightclubs in the noughties look a bit different to now! Photo: Steve Parsons

Caesers nightclub in the noughties Photo: Steve Parsons Caesers nightclub in the noughties Photo: Steve Parsons

Are you in our gallery of nightclub nostalgia? Photo: Steve Parsons Are you in our gallery of nightclub nostalgia? Photo: Steve Parsons

Were you a regular at Caesers? Photo: Steve Parsons Were you a regular at Caesers? Photo: Steve Parsons

Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons

Crutches didn't stop this lady and her friends Photo: Steve Parsons Crutches didn't stop this lady and her friends Photo: Steve Parsons

A boys night out in the noughties on Marine Parade Yarmouth Photo: Steve Parsons A boys night out in the noughties on Marine Parade Yarmouth Photo: Steve Parsons