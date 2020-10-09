Search

Advanced search

Nightclub nostalgia: Photos from Great Yarmouth’s Caesars in the early noughties

PUBLISHED: 13:02 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 09 October 2020

Club goers in Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Picture Steve Parsons.

Club goers in Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Picture Steve Parsons.

Caesars was one of Great Yarmouth’s well-known nightclubs which used to be jam packed back in the day.

Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve ParsonsCaesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons

Caesars Bar on Marine Parade lived above Caesars amusement arcade during its prime, it has since shut down and in 2017 it was confirmed that the beloved nightclub was being converted into 16 flats.

Can you spot you and your friends in our gallery?

Club goers back in the day at Caesers on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve ParsonsClub goers back in the day at Caesers on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons

Nightclubs in the noughties look a bit different to now! Photo: Steve ParsonsNightclubs in the noughties look a bit different to now! Photo: Steve Parsons

Caesers nightclub in the noughties Photo: Steve ParsonsCaesers nightclub in the noughties Photo: Steve Parsons

Are you in our gallery of nightclub nostalgia? Photo: Steve ParsonsAre you in our gallery of nightclub nostalgia? Photo: Steve Parsons

Were you a regular at Caesers? Photo: Steve ParsonsWere you a regular at Caesers? Photo: Steve Parsons

Caesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve ParsonsCaesers nightclub on Marine Parade Yarmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons

Crutches didn't stop this lady and her friends Photo: Steve ParsonsCrutches didn't stop this lady and her friends Photo: Steve Parsons

A boys night out in the noughties on Marine Parade Yarmouth Photo: Steve ParsonsA boys night out in the noughties on Marine Parade Yarmouth Photo: Steve Parsons

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two village surgeries closed after staff catch coronavirus

Ormesby Village Surgery is one of the coastal practices affected by Covid-19 cases among staff. Photo: Google

‘Something needs to be done about it’ - shoppers raise concerns over Lidl overcrowding

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus hits 50 Norfolk schools as teachers feel strain

Almost 50 schools in Norfolk have reported either a pupil or a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA Images

Are Norfolk and Waveney likely to get tougher coronavirus restrictions?

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown learning sees Norwich school principal made an OBE

David Thomas, principal of Jane Austen College in Norwich. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe Photography