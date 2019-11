Quiz

It's the Friday Pub Quiz - week 46 The Black Friday one

How will your fare in our Black Friday quiz? Pic: Archant library Archant

All the questions this week are themed around the colour black. Will you be laden with bargains or royally ripped off this week?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Test your knowledge on this week's pub quiz. Can you get the elusive 15/15 this week?