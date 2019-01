Quiz

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 3!

A winning quiz team - is this you? Archant

It’s a tough one this week but here’s your chance to feel smart for the rest of the day. Will the drinks be on you or is it a quiet shandy in the corner for one?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Test your knowledge in week 3 of our popular pub quiz. How much do you really know?