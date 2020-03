Quiz

It's the Friday pub quiz, Friday March 13th

Will your pub quiz performance by a Friday 13th disaster? Let's hope not. Photo: Getty Images Copyright © 2017 Ronnie Chua

Will your Friday 13th efforts be a horror show? Let's hope not!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you don't do well this week, just put it down the Friday 13th...