‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

Living on the other side of Norwich, The Black Horse is far from my local.

The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But when a colleague - repeatedly - raved about its food and drink, its appeal grew. A quick glance at its mouth-watering sample menu, filled with short rib, chicken shish and maple-glazed ham, and I was sold. It was time for a trip to Earlham.

Hungry and tired after the first work day in 2019, we ordered with abandon, choosing the sizeable meat board, £17.50 for two, as our starter.

After a reassuring 10 to 15 minutes (platters arriving after a couple of minutes leaves me fearful of a microwave job), we tucked in to a smorgasbord of meat, bread and what I assume were a garlic aioli and red onion chutney.

The chicken tikka skewers were smokey, tender, falling apart and packed with flavour, while the trio of honey and mustard glazed sausages were juicy and rich in mustard spice.

Rolled confit pork belly, black pudding mash, tenderstem broccoli and red cabbage at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope Rolled confit pork belly, black pudding mash, tenderstem broccoli and red cabbage at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

The crispy chilli beef was excellent - sweet, spicy and crisp like the takeaway classic, but juicy, plump and, for lack of a better word, proper. All the flavour without any sense you were eating something bad for you.

The board surpassed my expectations - every element was stand out and of extremely high quality, and nothing felt as though it had been added for the sake of it.

For mains, I ordered the confit rolled Norfolk pork belly, with black pudding mash, apple pureé, tenderstem broccoli, red cabbage and a red wine gravy, £13,50, while my partner chose the pancetta wrapped chicken supreme, with honey and mustard new potatoes, tenderstem broccoli and wholegrain mustard sauce, £15.

The rolling of the pork belly meant every bite was a crunchy gateway to pull-apart, melt in the mouth meat. The black pudding mash was wonderfully savoury, the red cabbage sweet and spiced.

The banoffee brioche and bread and butter pudding at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope The banoffee brioche and bread and butter pudding at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Even the broccoli was noticeably well-seasoned, and continued the impression that the kitchen team care about every element.

The review across the table for the chicken supreme was as positive - well-cooked, juicy chicken, with a flavourful mustard sauce and crispy potatoes.

At this point, we were stuffed. I laughed at the thought of getting dessert, but 10 minutes later found myself tucking into a café au lait creme brulee, with a chocolate chip shortbread, £7, as my partner enjoyed a banoffee brioche bread and butter pudding with ice cream, £7.

It was my first creme brulee so I am without comparison, but I savoured every mouthful - thick, creamy, without any of the bitterness coffee can bring. Spooned up with a soft cookie, it was completely indulgent.

The pancetta-wrapped chicken supreme at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope The pancetta-wrapped chicken supreme at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

The banoffee brioche pudding also went down a treat with a dedicated banoffee fan, who left the plate clean.

As journalists, we’re used to writing stories with balance, giving both sides of the story - and in a review it’s crucial to be honest.

But it was, really, very hard to fault The Black Horse. Even my partner, who is much harder to please, said it was the best meal he’d had out in “donkeys”. I agree.

The café au lait creme brulee at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope The café au lait creme brulee at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Price

Starters ranged from £6 to £7.50 and mains from £12 up to £26, so it’s not the cheapest option, but we certainly didn’t feel it was overpriced. For three courses each and three drinks between us, we paid £66.

Setting

The pub is massive, and beautiful. Inside are woodburners, wood panelling, a massive bookcase and fairy lights everywhere (I suspect some from its Christmas decorations). Absolutely the sort of place you could host a wedding a reception, or a birthday party.

Ambiance

Very relaxed. As the night went on the pub became busier, which for such a big space on a mid-week night was nice to see.

Service

Excellent. Our waitor was very friendly, attentive and not at all pushy.

Drinks

We only had a half of Oakham Citra as we were driving, but I’m told they had Dark Star Hophead and Beavertown Gamma Ray on tap. There’s a wine menu, and two for one cocktails until 7pm on Wednesdays.

Accessibility

It’s a sloped entryway and a very big space, so plenty of room to manoeuvre for those with mobility issues.

Parking

There’s a big car park out the back of the pub, but there’s easy public transport links to Earlham Road and it’s a 15-minute walk from the city centre if you’re not a driver.

Loos

Clean, nicely decorated and all in working order.

Highlight

The food. All of it.

In summary

A delight of a discovery. I suspect its location, by the busy Earlham Road, may actually mean it doesn’t get the trade it deserves, but it’s a stand-out pub with a brilliant menu and a great setting. Do give it a try.