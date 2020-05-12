Search

Why you should adopt a child and how it can change your life

PUBLISHED: 15:47 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 May 2020

Adoption is a rewarding route to having a family of your own. Image: iStock

Adoption is a rewarding route to having a family of your own. Image: iStock

AleksandarNakic

Despite coronavirus forcing us to press the pause button on life as we know it, you can still start thinking about building a family by adopting.

Contact Norfolk Adoption Service for more information and to register your interest in adopting. Image: iStock.Contact Norfolk Adoption Service for more information and to register your interest in adopting. Image: iStock.

Theresa Dooley from Norfolk County Council Adoption Service tells us all we need to know about adopting - during coronavirus and in the future - and why it could be the best option for those wanting a child of their own.

Q: What affect will adopting a child have on a person’s life?

As much as adoption is a route to having a family, it’s more than that.

The process of adoption may not be straightforward, but it’s incredibly rewarding. There are children who desperately need to be part of a committed family unit – imagine being able to provide this for them.

Parents who adopt have access to a wide support network. We not only prepare prospective adopters for raising children but are also there to provide aftercare if needed.

Anyone of any gender, ethnicity or sexuality can adopt. Image: iStockAnyone of any gender, ethnicity or sexuality can adopt. Image: iStock

Q: Who is eligible to adopt?

Anyone can adopt – there are no restrictions on gender, ethnicity, sexuality, or marital status. We only ask that the prospective parent is 21 years old and above.

People must be of relatively good health to be able to look after a child, but that doesn’t exclude people with underlying health conditions. They must also be financially stable, and able to take at least a year off work initially to help their child settle in.

We also ensure that the adopters are supported by family and friends and have stable relationships.

They will need to have a spare room for the child in their home and will have to provide both personal and employment references.

We encourage anyone interested to gain experience in childcare through volunteering at a nursery or school.

Q: How long does it take to adopt?

In normal circumstances, it would take around 6 months to be approved to adopt a child – this includes all the necessary checks, training and voluntary childcare experience.

But, during lockdown you should expect it to take slightly longer, though we are working hard to stay within our normal timeframes. We are still carrying out assessments, offering online training sessions and making any checks we can, so it is possible to start your adoption process with us at this time.

Q: Where should people begin if they want to adopt?

People can contact us for more information – we are very open and honest about the adoption process and will answer any questions you may have.

There are a few initial application forms to fill out, and then you’re on your way!

For more on adopting or to request an information pack call 01603 638343 or email adoption@norfolk.gov.uk.

Visit the website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/adoption.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Drive 24