Have you got East Anglia's Best Kept Garden?

How gorgeous is your garden? MOCCABUNNY

Your chance to win a £50 gardening voucher and the glory of having the best East Anglian garden!

We are on the lookout for the county's best kept gardens. Show us your piece of paradise, no matter how big or small and each month we will feature as many gardens as possible.

After the closing date of June 30, we will award the top five gardens a £50 voucher to spend at enjoygardeningmore.co.uk

Simply send a photograph of your garden to liz.nice@archant.co.uk along with a name, address and daytime telephone number.

Terms and Conditions

Closing date for submitting pictures is June 30, 2019. By submitting your pictures you are agreeing to their publication in paper and online. Five winners will be selected by Enjoy Gardening More head gardener, Peter McDermott. The judge's decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The winners will be notified by telephone shortly after the closing date. Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash. Promoter: EnjoyGardeningMore. Unless you have chosen to receive other information from us, Archant Community Media Limited will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.