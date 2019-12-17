Can you donate a coat to help Norwich's people in need?

A Christmas appeal for unwanted coats and jackets has been launched in Norwich to help people in need keep warm this winter.

People in Norwich are being urged to give their unwanted coats and jackets to those in need this Christmas.

Two collection points are being set up in the city centre on Monday, December 23.

Coats can be left, on a coat hanger if possible, on the railings outside Norwich Arts Centre on St Benedict's Street and St Gregory's Antiques and Collectables in Pottergate from 9am-3pm. They can be taken by anyone in need.

The city's #WarmForWinter collection came out of a conversation between Hannah Springham, who runs Farmyard in St Benedict's Street and the Dial House at Reepham, Beckie Kingsley of city boutique Ginger, YouTube make-up star Sam Chapman of Pixiwoo and Lauren Gregory who runs The Birdcage and the Sir Garnet pubs.

As Hannah explains, it was inspired by a Facebook post about warm coats being hung on the Ha'penny Bridge over the River Liffey in Dublin for people who needed them to help themselves to and she says that she's thrilled that Norwich Arts Centre and St Gregory's Antiques and Collectables have come on board to support the initiative.

"I just thought that it was a beautiful thing to do," she says. "Many of us are wondering what we can all do to help people who don't have enough money to survive, be it homeless or just struggling. It felt like something we could do as a community to help, rather than relying on anyone else to make a difference. If Dublin can do it then me and my pals thought, well shouldn't Norwich do that too?

"So I made a few calls and here we are. The Norwich Lanes is its own lively little community, so it's right that we would want to club together to get something going."

If anyone would like to donate a coat, but is unable to make it into the city on Monday, they can be dropped off in advance at Norwich Arts Centre, St Gregory's Antiques and Collectables and Ginger in Timberhill. Hannah will also collect coats at The Dial House and take them into the city on Monday.

Any coats which are left over will be donated to Norwich Open Christmas, which offers a free Christmas dinner and entertainment to those in need on Christmas Day.