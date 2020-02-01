7 of the best places to get dessert in Norwich

These are some of the best places to get dessert in Norwich. Photo: Archant Archant

These are some of the best places to grab dessert in Norwich according to TripAdvisor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich boasts plenty of places to indulge a sweet tooth with cake, ice cream and milkshakes - here are some of the best.

The rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews which take into account both volume of reviews and ratings from one to five for service, food and value.

Which is your favourite place to get dessert?

Vote in our poll and let us know.

When Cafe Gelato opened it saw a queue of people on Opie Street. Photo: Pete Raven When Cafe Gelato opened it saw a queue of people on Opie Street. Photo: Pete Raven

1 Cafe Gelato, Opie Street

When Cafe Gelato first opened there were queues down the road and it remains very popular to this day, topping the list for best desserts in Norwich on TripAvisor with an average rating of 5/5 and 194 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Best gelato I've ever had in my life and I've had some amazing gelato in Italy too. Didn't think I was a sorbet person, but the mango sorbet has converted me."

Another said: "Wonderful gelato, for me best in Norwich, delicious flavours, been back many times."

The Waffle House in St Giles Street, Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson The Waffle House in St Giles Street, Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

2 Waffle House, St Giles Street

Also ranking very high for dessert in Norwich is Waffle House, which does both savoury and of course sweet waffles, with an average score of 4.5/5 and 807 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Superb and attentive service, delicious food a la waffle. Busy for obvious reasons, here all life gathers to savour savoury or sweet treats."

Another said: "Excellent as always. Very friendly and lovely staff. I have been coming to this place for a long time and will always come back."

Macarons & More at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Macarons & More at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3 Macarons and More, Royal Arcade

Famous for the quality of it's sweet treats, Macarons and More is a very highly rated dessert stop with an abundance of takeaway options and an overall average rating of 4.5/5 with 99 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Love, love, love this shop! The best macarons I've ever tasted and the blondies and other cakes are excellent too. Spoilt for choice."

Another said: "Cannot rate the wonderful, almost luxurious, brownies, macaroons and cake bites highly enough."

One of Figbar's plated desserts. Photo: Louisa Baldwin One of Figbar's plated desserts. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

4 Figbar, St John Maddermarket

A restaurant exclusively dedicated to desert, Figbar has excellent reviews from those with a sweet tooth with an average overall rating of 4.5/5 and 146 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Lovely place to go! Love the idea of the business. Pop in, eat dessert and enjoy time with friends. The selection of desserts were incredible and the ideas and flavour combinations so so good."

Another said: "Absolutely delicious, really friendly staff, great selection of cakes or plated desserts. A must visit."

Biddy's Tea Room Christmas Window (Picture: Mariah Feria) Biddy's Tea Room Christmas Window (Picture: Mariah Feria)

5 Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane

Famous for its scones, cakes, and millionaire's shortbread, Biddys has an average overall rating of 4/5 and 789 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "The staff were lovely the portion sizes were great. Lavender scones were lovely and the Jaffa cake and Victoria sponges were also so tasty."

Another said: "The scones were exquisite and the cakes, apart from being huge portions, were mouthwatering."

Tofurei in Norwich has partnered up with Ronaldo's icecream to produce their new vegan icecream. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Tofurei in Norwich has partnered up with Ronaldo's icecream to produce their new vegan icecream. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

6 Tofurei, Pottergate

Tofurei is the place to go to grab a vegan plant-based dessert, sitting at an average overall rating of 5/5 with 45 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "This place is a gem. The ice creams are delicious along with the chocolate cakes. I would highly recommend a visit."

Another said: "Had one of the best-ever Mr Whippy-style ice creams here, so good-looking that it prompted a total stranger to ask me where I'd got it."

Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place, Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place, Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps

7 Patisserie Valerie, Davey Place

Topping off the list, like a cherry on top of a bakewell tart, is cake and pastry cafe Patisserie Valerie with an average overall rating of 3.5/5 and 332 reviews.

One recent reviewer said: "Loved the variety of sandwiches and scones, quiche and cakes. A lovely selection and very nicely presented."

Another said: "Afternoon tea - great selection of sandwiches and cakes plus warm cheese and fruit scones. Unlimited tea. Great service. Thoroughly enjoyed it."

Ratings are correct at time of writing.