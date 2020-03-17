Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Coronovirus can only mean one thing - keep calm and carry on

PUBLISHED: 11:14 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 17 March 2020

James says there is only one way to deal with coronavirus

James says there is only one way to deal with coronavirus

Archant

James Marston says there is only one way to deal with coronavirus and most people are doing it...

It’s not funny anymore is it?

The coronavirus sweeping the nation has got us all understandably worried. I tried to ignore it, make light of it, kill it with bravado but over the last week or so it’s become clearer each day that times are strange and we face a grave threat.

I don’t mind telling you I am a bit worried about my parents – now in their early 70s and in the “vulnerable category”. They, however, are resolute and determined to be sensible with taking precautions – as mother said to me – “Lots of my friends have husbands with underlying health conditions so we are going to be careful, I’ve got the garden to do and the weather’s getting better. We are lucky really” Indeed, though my suggestion that now might be a good time to clear out the garage I was met with slightly shorter shrift.

As Mr Churchill once said I am an optimist — it does not seem to be much use being anything else - and I wonder if we ought to look on the bright side of all this. We have the best scientific minds in the world, we are an advanced, informed, a wealthy nation with dedicated public servants working in it. We have a free press, freedom of speech, functioning national and regional tiers of government, and a world class health service that we need to protect and cherish. We have televisions and internet, telephones and technology. Indeed, we are well placed to ride out these odd times.

The Italians have opera to sing to each other, the Spanish are applauding their health workers – we British have humour and grit and a deep community spirit that we are rediscovering more and more as the days go by.

Already in my community in east Suffolk, where I serve as assistant curate at the parish church, people are coming together to think of ways to watch out for the elderly and more vulnerable living next door. A young mum texted me recently offering her services to whatever is put in place.

You may also want to watch:

People want to help, and I can’t help thinking that we are, as mother says, lucky in many ways.

Fear of the unknown is, perhaps understandably, playing out in the purchase of toilet rolls and the like.

Fear, of course, doesn’t bring out the best in human behaviour I’m afraid. It makes us selfish and irrational and fear spreads just as quick as any contagion. Indeed the sight of empty shelves in our country where we are used to plentiful supply of almost anything we can imagine is unnerving. But resist this fear and our reaction to it we must if we are going to stand a chance against this virus that is playing havoc with our way of life.

As a clergyman you might expect I cannot but bring God and my own faith into play and, with my journalist hat on, I observe and try to discern what’s going on around me. I cannot help but think that while this is a unique and unprecedented situation that mankind – and I mean women as well obviously – has faced worse and come through to tell the tale – after all today’s drama is always tomorrow’s anecdote and I love life too much not to look forward to brighter times.

So I turned to one of my prayer books – the 1928 version – a treasure to my mind of devotional material – to discover a prayer so apposite I thought I might share it with you this week, in the hope that it might bring some comfort to readers and, especially, to older readers.

Grant we beseech thee, merciful Lord, help and deliverance unto us, who are visited with grievous mortality and sickness. Sanctify to us this our sore distress, and prosper with thy continual blessing those who labour to devise for mankind protection against disease and pain; through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen.

I hope it helps. In the meantime let’s count our blessings, hold our loved ones close and do our best to keep calm and carry on.

Is your community pulling together? Are you optimistic about the future? How are people helping you? Let James know at james.marston@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’

The Fred Olsen cruise liner the Braemar, which is heading for Cuba from where passengers hope to be flown home. Photo: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24