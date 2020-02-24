Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norfolk blogger wins the prize of a lifetime

PUBLISHED: 18:30 25 February 2020

Conservation and nature writer Kate Stephenson, who has won the trip of a lifetime in a blog competition. Picture: Supplied by Kate Stephenson

Conservation and nature writer Kate Stephenson, who has won the trip of a lifetime in a blog competition. Picture: Supplied by Kate Stephenson

Archant

Kate Stephenson's account of how travel and connecting with nature in Saint Lucia helped her to manage mental health issues during pregnancy, has won the trip many can only dream of.

Kate Stephenson's blog about a trip to Saint Lucia has won an award. Picture: Kate StephensonKate Stephenson's blog about a trip to Saint Lucia has won an award. Picture: Kate Stephenson

Kate Stephenson's pregnancy hadn't been easy. She ached. It was playing havoc with her immune system. She hadn't had a good night's sleep in months. She could feel herself sliding into depression.

Then when she was six months along, she went on a work trip to Saint Lucia.

"Every pregnancy is different, but mine was tough, and I felt like I was losing myself in it all," says Norwich based Kate, creator of the travel, wildlife and environmental conservation blog Kate on Convservation. "Stepping outside in a new place, discovering news things for myself again, and using wildlife spotting as a way to swap anxiety for fresh air, sunshine and exercise gave me a little bit of myself back."

She decided to blog about the trip and her account of what it was like travelling while pregnant won the Judge's First Runner-Up award in eco tourism company Terra Incognita's Travel Blogger of the Year 2020 competition, with a prize including a trip of a lifetime to Peru and Costa Rica. The social enterprise aims to promote the best examples of ethical ecotourism worldwide and Kate will have the chance to use her writing skills to share her experience with a large global audience through their website.

"Saint Lucia is a wonderful place to visit at all times, but having the opportunity to go there six months into my pregnancy meant that preparing for the experience was probably very different from if I had have visited at any other time - but once you've got your head around swapping mojitos for mosquito spray, that's where focusing on ecotours and engaging with nature really comes into its own,"says Kate, who has spent the last three years working as education editor for National Geographic Kids.

You may also want to watch:

"I was initially apprehensive about travelling at this time in my life - but I had work commitments and realised I could actually get a lot from it. In the end, it was a very healing experience, and I hope that writing about that honestly will give a different spin to my travel writing," she adds.

Kate writes beautifully about her six day trip - and how the more time she spent immersed in nature, the more she felt like herself. Throughout the journey Kate is searching for the Saint Lucian parrot, the island's national bird. But she is also searching for herself.

"I went swimming and felt the weight lifting," she says. "I got a full night's sleep for the first time in months."

Kate, who grew up in Thetford, and lived in London before relocating back to Norfolk with her husband and children, has a lifelong passion for animals and the environment. She has supported the Born Free Foundation since she was six years old organising table top sales and in 2017 she became its youngest trustee. Last year she was highly commended at the Animal Star Awards in the Animal Hero category.

With the climate crisis and global warming at the top of the agenda, many of us are trying to live our lives in more sustainable ways - and Kate says she's encouraged to see people considering the environment when making choices about their lifestyle.

"I feel really optimistic," she says. "When I went vegan and adopted a plant-based life it was really hard to get hold of vegan products, but now it's mainstream and Joaquin Phoenix is talking about it at the Oscars. People care and we've seen a huge shift in people's lifestyle choices, whether it's cutting down on the amount of plastic they use or cutting down on meat. And the best thing is that children are so switched on to it. I worked for Discovery Education for nearly three years and then National Geographic Kids and I've seen how much children love animals and care about the environment. Children are influencing their parents. That's the future."

Read Kate's winning blog at kateonconservation.com

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Unanswered questions over how young parents died at home

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of jobs to go at Anglian Water

200 jobs are going at Anglian Water over the next five years. Picture: MATTHEW FARMER

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24