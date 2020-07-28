Ten great Norfolk beaches to grab some late July sunshine

It's not Florida, it's Hemsby. Picture: Nick Richards Archant

It’s hotting up nicely this week, so take your pick of Norfolk’s best beaches to soak up a slice of summer sun

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Always plenty going on on the beach at Cromer. Picture: Nick Richards Always plenty going on on the beach at Cromer. Picture: Nick Richards

July has been a pretty mixed bag weather-wise, but it’s set to end on a sizzling high.

With temperatures rising nicely for the rest of the month, Friday, July 31 is set to see the mercury rise to the late 20s for the first time in a few weeks.

With foreign holidays still off the cards for many, Norfolk’s wonderful catalogue of beautiful beaches will be in high demand as East Anglians seek sand, sunscreen and spades to add a bit a shine to this most surreal of years.

So, on a day when Cromer will he as hot as Casablanca, here are 10 great Norfolk beaches to spend the last day of July on a sumptuous seaside sojourn.

Lovely fish and chips from Plattens in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Nick Richards Lovely fish and chips from Plattens in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Nick Richards

Gorleston

Brilliant for families with young or old members, Gorleston beach has everything you need for a day at the beach. Get there early enough to secure a nice free parking space and the beach is just seconds away. With ice cream, fish and chips and toilets right on the beach front, there’s plenty of golden sand to enjoy all day long.

Another busy day by the beach at Gorleston. Picture: Nick Richards Another busy day by the beach at Gorleston. Picture: Nick Richards

Holkham

No arcades or candy floss here, Holkham is Norfolk’s world famous jewel in the crown. A 10 minute stroll along a pine-trimmed boardwalk leads to a vast beach surrounded by dunes. You might be lucky enough to spot horses riding along in the sea on this wonderful beach that will take your breath away. Holkham’s very flat so it may take you a minute or two wading in the shallow water to get deep enough for a swim.

Cromer

The Norfolk coastal town that has it all - a brilliant pier, lovely beach side eating options, a lush stony beach and a haven for dog walkers, joggers, sunbathers and water sport enthusiasts. You can’t beat fish and chips sitting on the pier in the sheltered seats or wandering down to look at the old tractors on the shoreline.

Great Yarmouth

Norfolk’s whistles and bells all-singing, all-dancing seaside centre. If you want all the old-fashioned thrills and spills of a British resort then Yarmouth is hard to beat. The Golden Mile isn’t for everyone and many a tourist will visit the town forgetting that Yarmouth actually has one of the nicest beaches on the Norfolk coast.

You may also want to watch:

Winterton

If you like your beaches a bit more on the quiet side then head to Winterton, well known as a great beach for swimming with some of the clearest water around the Norfolk coast plus a lovely cafe to enjoy once you’ve done with all that activity.

Mundesley

A bit of a throwback to the old days, the steep steps lead down to a spacious flat beach. There are plenty of facilities up high to stock up before a day of fun in front of those multi-coloured beach huts. If you want to enjoy a beach that feels a bit like going back to the 1920s, make it Mundesley.

Wells-next-the-Sea

Wonderful Wells has plenty to offer everyone, a town full of nice places to eat, a thriving quay where you can chose between two great fish and chip shops plus good arcades, coffee shops, delis and galleries, plus the famous miniature train that takes passengers from the town to the beach

Hunstanton

Shallow salty rockpools in front of those famous cliffs that could pass for a giant cake, Sunny Hunny has wide appeal for young and old beach-goers. Grab a portion of chips and watch the water sports enthusiasts kite surf and wind surf in the choppy sea.

Sea Palling

Just like Gorleston, everything you need is right here but Sea Palling has that quirky entrance that always raises a smile. Park up, walk past the doughnut stall and arcade and make that short climb up the ramp and suddenly the beach becomes visible. With a sea wall also providing handy seating there’s a nice secluded feel to the beach - just check the tide before you go. Get there at the wrong time and you may only have a couple of metres of beach to enjoy.

Hemsby

Wonderful Hemsby beach is a golden light at the end of a long row of classic seaside entertainment. Scrunch your eyes up and you could equally be in Florida with the big Norfolk sky shining down on the lifeguard hut and lush sandy beach. Hemsby also has a nice dune walk where you can enjoy a nice stroll along to neighbouring Winterton.