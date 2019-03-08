Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Poll

Are you a secret sexist?

PUBLISHED: 16:23 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 03 April 2019

Suffragette leader Emily Pankhurst fought for equality - but how close are we really? Picture: PA

Suffragette leader Emily Pankhurst fought for equality - but how close are we really? Picture: PA

Archant

Of course not. No one is these days. But when you consider who does what jobs at home, can you honestly say that everything is equal? If you’re honest with your answers, we might find out something interesting...

I write about sexism all the time. Everyone insists they aren’t sexist, these days. And yet...

When you start asking people who does what jobs at home, you find that people are surprisingly 1950s in their task delineations.

Most of the men on my desk put the bins out and fix the car for example.

Most of the women I know would do anything rather than have to unblock a toilet.

Cooking seems to be a grey area.

Ironing, well, I don’t know many men who iron their own shirts, let’s say.

Of course, everyone professes to be opposed to sexism in all its forms.

We are!

But maybe there’s something to be said for the possibility that men are better at some things than women and vice versa.

Or is it even too sexist to wonder that?!

Into this minefield, we thought we’d try a poll where, under clouds of secrecy, you can reveal what you REALLY think.

No one will ever know your secret inclinations.

Well, we will know what you all think en masse, but not you in particular. Phew!

We look forward, with interest, to seeing the results!

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norwich City fan’s petition for ‘Farke on a horse’ signed by hundreds

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08

Lowestoft man denies stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Jason Hamilton has denied stabbing a man with a kitchen knife in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists