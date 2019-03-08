Poll

Are you a secret sexist?

Suffragette leader Emily Pankhurst fought for equality - but how close are we really? Picture: PA Archant

Of course not. No one is these days. But when you consider who does what jobs at home, can you honestly say that everything is equal? If you’re honest with your answers, we might find out something interesting...

I write about sexism all the time. Everyone insists they aren’t sexist, these days. And yet...

When you start asking people who does what jobs at home, you find that people are surprisingly 1950s in their task delineations.

Most of the men on my desk put the bins out and fix the car for example.

Most of the women I know would do anything rather than have to unblock a toilet.

Cooking seems to be a grey area.

Ironing, well, I don’t know many men who iron their own shirts, let’s say.

Of course, everyone professes to be opposed to sexism in all its forms.

We are!

But maybe there’s something to be said for the possibility that men are better at some things than women and vice versa.

Or is it even too sexist to wonder that?!

Into this minefield, we thought we’d try a poll where, under clouds of secrecy, you can reveal what you REALLY think.

No one will ever know your secret inclinations.

Well, we will know what you all think en masse, but not you in particular. Phew!

We look forward, with interest, to seeing the results!