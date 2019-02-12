Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Commercial landlords: what to do if you want to sell your property

PUBLISHED: 15:58 26 February 2019

the more work that is done in advance, the easier the sale will progress Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

the more work that is done in advance, the easier the sale will progress Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Caroline Linsdell, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, offers her advice to commercial landlords who may be considering a sale.

Caroline Lindsell, of Cozens-Hardy. Picture: ContributedCaroline Lindsell, of Cozens-Hardy. Picture: Contributed

Last month in this column we looked at what a commercial landlord could do in the event of a tenant wanting to dispose of its lease and walk away. This month, let’s consider the reverse situation, where the landlord wants to dispose of the freehold interest in the property.

To sell with tenants?

Assuming that the property is currently let, the first step is to review the current leases – are they approaching expiry? If so, you, the landlord, need to take advice.

Should you leave it to the purchaser to deal with the leases as and when they come to an end, or should you be proactive and get new leases in place, potentially increasing the investment value of the property?

Does any tenant have a right of first refusal if the property is to be sold? The lease may have been granted 10 or more years ago, and it would be easy to overlook it. Are there any outstanding rent reviews that have still to be decided?

...or with vacant possession?

Alternatively, is the property better suited to a sale with vacant possession, attracting buyers who want to take on an empty property, possibly as an owner-occupier? If so, do the current tenants have any rights to renew their leases? What are the cost implications of buying them out?

Such decisions will certainly need advice from a valuer and will be shaped by what is happening in the local market.

Prepare to sell

Having decided how best to market the property, speak to your solicitor and consider putting together a full sales pack, including replies to the standard pre-contract enquiries, with all supporting documents. Is there is a current EPC?

Are all asbestos reports, health and safety files etc up-to-date? Consider obtaining any reports which a buyer might ask for and which you do not have. Do you have the benefit of any collateral warranties that will have to be assigned (ie transferred) to the new freeholder?

In today’s market, the more work that is done in advance, the easier the sale will progress, leaving little wriggle room for renegotiation by the buyer. Take advice early on as how best to market the property and then get your legal team to put everything together so that you are ready for when that all-important sale is agreed.

www.cozens-hardy.com

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new location barely 50 metres away

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

‘It is a travesty’ - Broads’ pub on the market for £400,000 as a home

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Lambert’s new nemesis Wootten is loving life at Norwich City

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten was in the thick of the melee as the Canaries fumed at a bad tackle on Max Aarons by Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists