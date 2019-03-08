new

Meet the man from Adnams: Dr Andy Wood - who is he?

Dr Andy Wood OBE DL, CEO of renowned Suffolk brewer Adnams, has lived locally to Southwold for over 25 years. He was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2013 and has always played an active part in the community. Andy enjoys bike rides around the Suffolk and Norfolk countryside, often popping into some of the local Adnams pubs on the way. More than anything, he loves spending time with his friends and family, especially his young grandson. He talks to Gina Long MBE

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I arrived here in my late teens as my father took a job in Norwich. Whilst initially I yearned for the bright lights and concrete, I eventually fell in love with the place and the rest is history.

What is your East Anglia Heaven?

Bright sunny days and big blue skies followed by a pint of Adnams in a great pub.

What is your East Anglian Hell? i.e. What do you hate most about living here?

There is nothing to hate about the place. In terms of frustrations, it is that people often underestimate the place if they are from another part of the UK and the fact that a small number amongst us would prefer a moat around the place. We have so much to offer we should take it out to the world.

What is your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

Given my role, I think discretion is the better part of valour here!

What is your favourite East Anglian Landmark?

Beyond the Adnams Brewery and Distillery in Southwold, there are so many. The wonderful Norfolk and Suffolk beaches, RSPB Minsmere, Norwich Cathedral and the many great pubs we have.

What is the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The summer - a great opportunity to get outside and explore.

What is your speciality Mastermind Subject?

I'd never claim to be a mastermind in anything. I try to achieve 'Mastery' in all that I do but I will always have things to learn.

What's always in your fridge?

Fresh fruit.

What's your simple philosophy of life?

Two things:

To help others and to eat real food, not too much, mostly plants.

What's your favourite film?

"All the President's Men" still resonates today, perhaps even more so.

What's your most treasured possession?

Not big into possessions. Memories, friends and family are more important.

Who do you admire most?

There is no single person. The world is more complex than this. I admire people who change their part of the world for the better whilst remaining humble and in service of others.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Spending as much time as I can playing with my grandson.

What do you like about yourself most?

I can only be me. It is for others to judge the good bits and not so good bits.

What is your worst character trait?

Impatience.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Anywhere, I don't get enough holidays. If pushed, Italy. Overall, where friends and family are.

Best day of your life?

When my daughter arrived, closely followed by Arthur, my grandson arriving some years later.

What's your favourite breakfast?

Porridge with fruit and nuts.

What's your favourite tipple?

When I'm relaxing and do not need to drive, a couple of pints of Adnams Ghost Ship. At other times, a pint of Ghost Ship 0.5% - both are great.

What's your hidden talent?

Never bearing a grudge.

When were you most embarrassed?

Too many times to mention.

What's your earliest memory?

At about age 4 when my brother was born. My world changed forever - in a good way!

What song would you like played at your funeral?

I trust others and will leave that to them.

Tell us something people don't know about you

I played the bugle in the Boys' Brigade - badly!

What's the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

That was on a football pitch and couldn't be repeated here!

Tell us why you live here

See question 2 + friends, family and the best job.

What do you want our readers to know the most?

"It doesn't matter where you start, it is the contribution you make on the way. Everybody can make a difference."

