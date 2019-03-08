Exclusive

Simon Bailey QPM Chief Constable Norfolk Constabulary

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Simon Bailey, a police officer for 33 years, has been chief constable of Norfolk for the past six. He is the national policing lead for 'child protection' and the first chief constable in history to have served every rank within the same force. A proud Norfolk man, he started his career in Kings Lynn in 1986, before moving to Norwich, then to the National Crime Squad. This followed a long secondment to Northern Ireland. He returned to Norfolk in 2004. Here he talks to Gina Long MBE

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born and bred in Norfolk.

What is your East Anglian Heaven i.e. what do you love most about East Anglia?

The North Norfolk Coast, walking from Wells to Burnham Overy Staithe and having lunch at The Hero.

What is your East Anglian Hell i.e. what you hate most about living here?

I travel to London most weeks for work and whilst the journey is a lot better now the A11 has been made a duel carriageway through Elveden, it still takes a very long time, but hate is a strong word, for me it is frustrating but worth it because I cannot imagine living anywhere else.

What's your favourite East Anglian restaurant?I am fortunate that my wife is an amazing cook, therefore dining out is for special occasions. The Neptune in Hunstanton run by Kevin and Jackie is where we will go for those occasions. Kevin is a brilliant chef and his wife Jackie is a great hostess, it truly is a Norfolk gem.

What's your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Walking my dog on the beach.

What's your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Norwich Castle. I can still remember my first visit and going into the dungeons and seeing the ducking chair. The castle has changed over the years but it has still retained its unique feel.

What's the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Royal Norfolk Show captures everything that is spectacular about the county. I particularly enjoy cooking breakfast for all the emergency services staff on the first morning of the show to say thank you for all their hard work making the Emergency Services Village one of the best attractions of the show.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

British Tennis, 1970-1990. My brother Chris is a former professional player (1987-1994). I have the fondest memories of Wimbledon and seeing him compete at the very highest level.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese and good bottle of sauvignon blanc.

What's your simple philosophy of life?

Treat everyone the way you would expect to be treated yourself. My dad instilled this in me at an very early age and this has served me well throughout my life.

What's your favourite film?

The Magnificent Seven - poor villages fighting against an organised group of criminals. It is as true today as it was when the film was released. The vulnerable are always at risk of being exploited, as the police service lead for violence and public protection I am professionally able to do my best to ensure the vulnerable have a fighting chance

What was your first job?

I was a student at Sainsbury's in Bowthorpe.

What is your most treasured possession?

A gold signet ring given to me by my parents on my 18th birthday. I still wear it and cherish the memories it brings.

You may also want to watch:

Who do you admire most?

My mum, and dad who died tragically before he was truly able to appreciate what he had achieved in life. They created a wonderful loving home where Liz, Chris and I thrived. We have all gone on to be reasonably successful and maintain the closest of bonds and I am very proud of them both.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Aftershave - I love Thomas Creed and the fragrances they create.

What do you like about yourself most?

My emotional intelligence is what I like the most about myself. I care passionately about my family, friends and the officers and staff of Norfolk Constabulary and I know when things are working well or are not quite right.

What's your worst character trait?

Impatience - I am constantly looking to make things better, particularly in the force and on occasions it feels like it takes a little too long.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Sydney, Australia, where my brother lives, the culture and the passion Australian people have for sport and outdoor living make it unique.

Best day of your life?

My wedding day, I am blessed to have been married for 27 years to an amazing lady who has supported me for the last 30 years and given me two wonderful children.

What's your favourite tipple?

Woodfordes Wherry, another benefit of living in Norfolk.

What's your hidden talent?

I love playing word games like scrabble and Bananagrams.

When were you most embarrassed?

Many years ago my brother Chris was interviewed for a tennis magazine and he was rather indiscreet about my private life, he thought it was wildly amusing but for me it was definitely not!

What's your earliest memory?

Being woken up to watch the first moon landing in 1969.

Tell us something people don't know about you?

I was at Queen's last concert at Knebworth Park in 1986, with no one knowing it was going to be their last ever show with Freddie Mercury. I now listen to their songs and think about that gig and I always feel melancholy.

What's the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

As a police officer I have been subject to unrepeatable abuse but thankfully this has not really affected me.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

I love my county, the people of Norfolk and I love my police force and the people that work in it. As an incredible proud Norfolk man I couldn't imagine living anywhere else.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

What a great organisation Norfolk Constabulary is. Every day the staff and officers do their very best to provide a first class service to the communities we serve. I am privileged to lead such a fine institution and to be the chief constable of one of the best forces in the country.