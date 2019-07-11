13 female tattoo artists in Norwich you need to follow on Instagram
PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 02 December 2019
Archant
Norwich is home to some of the best female tattoo artists in the country, from traditional styles to realism - we have it all.
Here are some of the best female tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram.
1. Lacey Law
If you're looking for stunning intricate floral work you can find Lacey at St.Giles tattoo.
Lacey is also a talented woodcut printmaker and designs incredible woodcut designs of her art.
2. Helen Riley
Helen is an extremely talented tattoo artist with a speciality in traditional Japanese tattoos and her Instagram is full of bold designs that will have you running to book an appointment in no time. You can find Helen Riley at Black Dog Tattoos.
3. Alex Brown
Alex designs incredible realistic tattoos which will leave you speechless when scrolling through her Instagram.
Her work includes life-like tattoos of animals and people that could have come straight from a photo.
4. Ellen Salmon
You can find Ellen at Cavalry Tattoo Studio where she specialises in neo-traditional, realism and dotwork tattoos.
She creates stunning, bold coloured tattoos that will catch your eye whilst you scroll through her artwork on Instagram.
5. Gema Gold
Gema is a resident artist at St. Giles tattoo and specialises in ornamental black pattern work.
Her instagram is full of large-scale mandala pieces that look detailed and beautiful.
6. Emma Sailor
You can find Emma at True Love Tattoos.
Emma is incredible with her colour work and creates vibrant, stunning tattoos that are perfect for anyone who is looking for an ultra feminine tattoo.
7. Hollie West
Hollie uses bright bold colours to make her designs really stand out.
She creates fun, cute designs that are shown across her Instagram and one of my personal favourites is the sushi cat. You can find Hollie at Five Keys.
8. Poppy Segger
Poppy is based at True Love Tattoos and creates beautiful, intricate tattoos of florals, Disney characters, animals and mandala pieces.
Poppy also does incredible work with BBC3 on a series called 'A Tattoo To Change Your Life' which focuses on people who have struggled with their mental health.
9. Jazz Critten
Jazz specialises in cartoon and anime tattoos.
Her style is unique to Norwich and she uses vibrant colours to make her designs stand out. You can find Jazz at Cold Iron Tattoo,
10. Yasmin Ellis
Yasmin creates incredibly realistic tattoos with captivating concepts.
She creates dark character designs such as Pennywise and Chucky that are incredibly designed. You can find Yasmin at Ink Addictions.
11. Shani Deanna
Shani has delicate and intricate designs of floral, mandala and dotwork across her Instagram page.
You can find Shani at Factotum.
12. Sharni Hooker
Sharni is based at Rudeboys Tattoo and creates beautiful tattoos of Disney characters, florals and ornamental pieces.
Sharni has created some incredible tattoos that are showcased across her Instagram page.
13. Alice Fleming
Alice creates beautiful, vibrant neo-traditional designs.
She has excellent colour-work within her tattoos where the colour really stands out. You can find Alice at Burning Crow Tattoo Co.