13 female tattoo artists in Norwich you need to follow on Instagram

Tattoos by Lacey Law. Instagram: @LaceyOliviaLaw Archant

Norwich is home to some of the best female tattoo artists in the country, from traditional styles to realism - we have it all. Here are some of the best female tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram.

1. Lacey Law

If you're looking for stunning intricate floral work you can find Lacey at St.Giles tattoo.

Lacey is also a talented woodcut printmaker and designs incredible woodcut designs of her art.

2. Helen Riley

Helen is an extremely talented tattoo artist with a speciality in traditional Japanese tattoos and her Instagram is full of bold designs that will have you running to book an appointment in no time. You can find Helen Riley at Black Dog Tattoos.

3. Alex Brown

Alex designs incredible realistic tattoos which will leave you speechless when scrolling through her Instagram.

Her work includes life-like tattoos of animals and people that could have come straight from a photo.

4. Ellen Salmon

You can find Ellen at Cavalry Tattoo Studio where she specialises in neo-traditional, realism and dotwork tattoos.

She creates stunning, bold coloured tattoos that will catch your eye whilst you scroll through her artwork on Instagram.

5. Gema Gold

Gema is a resident artist at St. Giles tattoo and specialises in ornamental black pattern work.

Her instagram is full of large-scale mandala pieces that look detailed and beautiful.

6. Emma Sailor

You can find Emma at True Love Tattoos.

Emma is incredible with her colour work and creates vibrant, stunning tattoos that are perfect for anyone who is looking for an ultra feminine tattoo.

7. Hollie West

Hollie uses bright bold colours to make her designs really stand out.

She creates fun, cute designs that are shown across her Instagram and one of my personal favourites is the sushi cat. You can find Hollie at Five Keys.

8. Poppy Segger

Poppy is based at True Love Tattoos and creates beautiful, intricate tattoos of florals, Disney characters, animals and mandala pieces.

Poppy also does incredible work with BBC3 on a series called 'A Tattoo To Change Your Life' which focuses on people who have struggled with their mental health.

9. Jazz Critten

Jazz specialises in cartoon and anime tattoos.

Her style is unique to Norwich and she uses vibrant colours to make her designs stand out. You can find Jazz at Cold Iron Tattoo,

10. Yasmin Ellis

Yasmin creates incredibly realistic tattoos with captivating concepts.

She creates dark character designs such as Pennywise and Chucky that are incredibly designed. You can find Yasmin at Ink Addictions.

11. Shani Deanna

Shani has delicate and intricate designs of floral, mandala and dotwork across her Instagram page.

You can find Shani at Factotum.

12. Sharni Hooker

Sharni is based at Rudeboys Tattoo and creates beautiful tattoos of Disney characters, florals and ornamental pieces.

Sharni has created some incredible tattoos that are showcased across her Instagram page.

13. Alice Fleming

Alice creates beautiful, vibrant neo-traditional designs.

She has excellent colour-work within her tattoos where the colour really stands out. You can find Alice at Burning Crow Tattoo Co.