Nominations for Norfolk's 100 most inspiring women keep pouring in

Vicky Webber Archant

Norfolk is blessed with some great women. It's time to shout about it!

Rebecca Kaznowski Rebecca Kaznowski

More women have been nominated for Norfolk's 100 most inspiring women - we are so blessed in Norfolk and now's the time to celebrate it.

If you would like to nominate somebody, please write to liz.nice@archant.co.uk, including a photograph of your nominee and 100 words to explain why your are nominating her.

A panel of experts and our sponsors, Norwich High School for Girls, BDO, Adnams, Birketts and Spire Norwich Hospital, will meet on August 13 to pick the final 100.

The women chosen will then be invited to a special dinner at Brasteds on October 10 to celebrate their achievements and the contribution they make to Norfolk life.

Managing directors, Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room at the Dandelion Education Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Managing directors, Emma Harwood, left, and Hayley Room at the Dandelion Education Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The closing date for nominations will be July 31.

Volunteer, Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Dr Carole Thomas Dr Carole Thomas

Graduating from University in 2011, she applied for the vacant voluntary position as Event Manager for Gorleston Clifftop Festival, mainly as a C.V. booster. Within a month she got a position as an HR consultant at Lovewell Blake Accountants, of which she is now assistant manager, but she has continued to grow the festival to this day, as the Event Manager, still in a voluntary capacity.

Whilst juggling her career and the festival, she is also a mother to 20 month old Imogen, and is currently standing in as manager at LB, covering her current manager who's on maternity leave. She full deserves to be nominated

Nominated by: Mike Webber

Robina Churchyard Robina Churchyard

Rebecca Kaznowski

I would like to nominate my sister Rebecca Kaznowski. She has always been my role model. She is still in recovery from an ectopic pregnancy which led to complications and further surgery. Throughout all this she was the most positive person. She was very open about it all and was able to raise £800 for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust. After her 6 weeks bed rest she went straight back to work as a self employed singing teacher. She does a lot of work with schools and young choirs. She loves her job and her students. She is always striving to be the best for her students. She would do anything for the people she loves and is now continuing to help get the message out about early pregnancy complications and is trying to start a choir for people who has gone through pregnancy loss in Norwich. I feel she needs some recognition for coming out at the end of this with a positive output and strong courage. This world needs more women like her.

Nominated by: Rachel Hunt

Emma Harwood and Hayley Room

Teachers

They are totally inspirational teachers who founded Dandelion Education, a unique outdoor nursery which opened in 2017 and now has sites in Aylsham and Eaton. Their children are outdoors in all weathers but their nursery - which also caters for home-schooled children up to aged 10 - is much more than a "forest school". Their pupils practice philosophy at lunchtimes and are taught emotional literacy as well as phonics. Their nursery has deservedly been rated "Outstanding" by Ofsted and won "Nursery of the Year" at the Nursery World Awards. Emma and Hayley have changed the lives of our three children and scores of others - their education is producing children, and especially girls, who are strong, safe, resilient and creative.

Nominated by: Patrick Barkham

Dr Carole Thomas

Women in Science

I would like to nominate Dr Carole Thomas for her work on Women in Science. Carole worked tirelessly to ensure the John Innes Centre

received it Athena Swan Gold award, the first Instution to receive this award, but not only did she achieve this award but she is working to

ensure we keep it. To have done this she has looked at hours and hours of data and saw where our weakness lived and ensured that changes where

made and maintained. These changes are not just for the scientists of today but the scientists of the future who come and work here in

Norwich.

Nominated by Sam Lingwood

Robina Churchyard

Carer and fund-raiser extraordinaire

Born in Sheringham in 1938, Robina has lived all her life (so far, as she amusingly puts it) in this delightful north Norfolk town. For many years she worked as a dental receptionist and assistant in the local practice with her late husband Peter Churchyard, where her care and kindness was legendary throughout the town. Sadly her husband developed Alzheimer's disease and for many years she lovingly cared for him at home, without ever complaining. Aside from her husband, her cats and her garden, her great love is fund raising for children and animals, to which she has devoted the last 20 years. During this time she has raised many tens of thousands of pounds for Animal Crackers, the Sheringham Children's Trust and more recently Love for Leo, which contributes financial assistance towards equipment and treatment for Norfolk and Suffolk children with cerebral palsy. I can think of no-one else who so richly deserves to be included in the top 100 Inspiring women of Norfolk.

Nominated by: Moss Taylor

Please send your nominations to liz.nice@archant.co.uk We will try to feature them all in future editions of the EDP.