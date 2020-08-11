Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Here are the ten oldest pubs in Norfolk: can you see your local?

The Green Dragon pub in Church Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon The Green Dragon pub in Church Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Adam and Eve, Norwich

Found just outside the cathedral walls is the renowned Adam and Eve, one of the oldest pubs in Norfolk. It has been said that this pub was launched in the 1240s which places it as one of the top 10 oldest pubs in the UK. There has been talk of paranormal activity occurring at the pub since 1549 but that has not stopped it from welcoming customers for over 700 years.

The Rose & Crown in Snettisham dates back to the 14th Century. Picture: Matthew Usher. The Rose & Crown in Snettisham dates back to the 14th Century. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Green Dragon, Wymondham

The Kings Head, Bawburgh Picture: Sonya Duncan The Kings Head, Bawburgh Picture: Sonya Duncan

Its website says The Green Dragon has been serving “some of the finest ales since c1371”. This medieval tavern appears to be a small pub but it is almost Tardis-like in that inside there is space spread across four rooms for about 100 people.

The Feathers Hotel in Holt is a 17th Century pub. Picture: David Bale The Feathers Hotel in Holt is a 17th Century pub. Picture: David Bale

The Rose and Crown, Snettisham

This traditional British pub dates all the way back to the 14th century - as can be seen by the number of period features within. You can expec: twisting passages and hidden corners, log fires, low ceilings and old beams.

The Bowling Green, Church Street, Wells-next-the-Sea Photo: Richard Parr The Bowling Green, Church Street, Wells-next-the-Sea Photo: Richard Parr

The Kings Head, Bawburgh

The Blue Boar Inn is a 17th Century country inn Picture: Matthew Usher. The Blue Boar Inn is a 17th Century country inn Picture: Matthew Usher.

Outside of Norwich, you will find this 17th century freehouse. It has maintained its traditional roots with the log fires and exposed wooden beams whilst also adapting to the ever-changing industry. It has received two AA rosettes for culinary excellence as well.

The Ship Inn on Beach Road, Mundesley Photo: James Bass The Ship Inn on Beach Road, Mundesley Photo: James Bass

Feathers Hotel, Holt

This 17th century pub can be found in the Georgian town of Holt. The Feathers Hotel was established on the site of the old cattle market in 1650. It has stuck to its roots and has maintained the traditional Victorian aesthetic whilst adding modern twists.

The Swan Inn at Horning originated as a cottage in 1696 Photo: Bill Smith The Swan Inn at Horning originated as a cottage in 1696 Photo: Bill Smith

The Bowling Green Inn, Wells-next-the-Sea

The Wig and Pen originally was The White Lion in 1760 Photo: Antony Kelly The Wig and Pen originally was The White Lion in 1760 Photo: Antony Kelly

It is the oldest pub in Wells as it has records of landlords going back to 1673 although it is thought that is existed even before that. It is a converted barn with a lot of character to offer.

The Blue Boar Inn, Great Ryburgh

This 17th century English country inn was built in 1685. It has been at the heart of Great Ryburgh for over three centuries. It aesthetically fits the idea of ‘one of the oldest pubs in Norfolk’ with its inglenook fireplace in the main bar and low-beamed ceilings.

The Ship Inn, Mundesley

This pub is over 300 years old, making it one of the oldest pubs on the Norfolk coast. The pub overlooks the golden sands of Mundesley beach. You will find fresh ingredients from local supplies and a large beachside garden to enjoy food and beverages as the waves crash and the sun sets.

The Swan Inn, Horning

The Swan originated as a cottage built on the site in 1696 whilst the main parts of the building date back to early 19th cntury. You will find The Swan Inn as a distinctive landmark along the Norfolk Broads where it offers seasonal food and ales.

The Wig and Pen, Norwich

Beginning at The White Lion back in 1760, it then became The Wig and Pen in 1985 due to its close proximity to the Magistrates’ Courts. It has a good reputation for its beers and Norfolk ale battered cod.

