Logo

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

PUBLISHED: 16:46 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 15 January 2019

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Archant

A plot of land that is used as a cut through to a supermarket could become apartments.

The front and back views of the building. Picture: Architectural Design and planning partnershipThe front and back views of the building. Picture: Architectural Design and planning partnership

Land, next to Postmill Close and Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, could be developed into eight one-bedroom flats across two storeys, with a retail unit.

Documents say that the land “offers no benefit” in terms of its current use, which is a cut through to the supermarket Morrisons.

The proposed plans will include 20 parking spots for residents and an allocated space for the retail unit, two disabled spaces and 15 spaces for cyclist.

The homes have been put forward by Norwich Business Park based property company, The Amari Group.

Developers claim the proposal “will improve the appearance of the site” and with the lack of five year housing land supply it should “tilt the balance in favour of approving the development”.

Depending on what the retail unit becomes it could create eight full-time jobs.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists