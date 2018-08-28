Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership Archant

A plot of land that is used as a cut through to a supermarket could become apartments.

The front and back views of the building. Picture: Architectural Design and planning partnership The front and back views of the building. Picture: Architectural Design and planning partnership

Land, next to Postmill Close and Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, could be developed into eight one-bedroom flats across two storeys, with a retail unit.

Documents say that the land “offers no benefit” in terms of its current use, which is a cut through to the supermarket Morrisons.

The proposed plans will include 20 parking spots for residents and an allocated space for the retail unit, two disabled spaces and 15 spaces for cyclist.

The homes have been put forward by Norwich Business Park based property company, The Amari Group.

Developers claim the proposal “will improve the appearance of the site” and with the lack of five year housing land supply it should “tilt the balance in favour of approving the development”.

Depending on what the retail unit becomes it could create eight full-time jobs.